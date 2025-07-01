Governor Stein Announces District Court and District Attorney Appointments

NORTH CAROLINA, July 1 - Today Governor Josh Stein announced the following appointments to the District Court:

Caroline F. Quinn to the District Court for Judicial District 8, serving Edgecombe, Nash, and Wilson Counties. Quinn is filling the vacancy created after the Honorable William “Bill” Farris retired.

Quinn currently serves as the Clerk of the Superior Court in the 8th Judicial District and previously served as an Assistant District Attorney in the 8th Prosecutorial District. She received her B.A. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and her J.D. from Campbell University.

Andrew T. Warren to the District Court for Judicial District 34, serving Alleghany, Ashe, Wilkes, and Yadkin Counties. Warren is filling the vacancy created after the Honorable William Brooks retired.

Warren is currently an Associate at Crumpton Law Firm. He received his B.S. from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and his J.D. from Charlotte School of Law.

The Governor also made the following District Attorney appointment:

Jason T. Waller as District Attorney in Prosecutorial District 13, serving Johnston County. Waller is filling the vacancy created after the Honorable Susan Doyle retired.

Waller currently serves as a Senior Assistant District Attorney in the Johnston County District Attorney’s Office. He received his B.A. and J.D. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

"This group of attorneys is exceptionally talented, and they all come to their new positions with a wealth of experience,” said Governor Josh Stein. “They each have a strong record of service, and I look forward to seeing all that they accomplish in their new roles.”