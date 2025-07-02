Submit Release
Russell Tillery Joins Verti Commercial Real Estate as Director

Russell Tillery, commercial real estate broker at Verti CRE.

Verti Commercial Real Estate Logo

Russell is a rising force in multifamily brokerage.”
— Matthew E. Drane, Chief Revenue Officer and Senior Managing Director

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verti Commercial Real Estate, the brokerage reshaping the commercial real estate experience through strategy and innovation, proudly welcomes Russell Tillery as its newest Director.

Tillery brings three years of experience in multifamily investment sales with a track record of building long-term client relationships and delivering thoughtful, data-driven advisory and is now actively focusing on the Cincinnati market. He joins Verti CRE following roles at Essex Realty Group and Caton Commercial, where he specialized in underwriting multifamily assets, conducting valuations, and managing full-cycle transactions.

“Russell is a rising force in multifamily brokerage,” said Matthew E. Drane, Chief Revenue Officer and Senior Managing Director of Verti CRE. “His prospecting discipline, investment fluency, and drive to serve clients with integrity align perfectly with Verti’s culture. We are excited to support his continued growth.”

Tillery has underwritten more than 80 million dollars in transactions and has experience facilitating both on-market and off-market deals.

“Verti stood out to me because of the clarity of its platform and the momentum of the team,” said Tillery. “This is a place where hard work is matched with real tools and support, and where collaboration fuels opportunity. I am proud to be part of it.”

For more information about Russell Tillery and Verti Commercial Real Estate, visit www.verticre.com.

About Verti Commercial Real Estate
Verti Commercial Real Estate is a next-generation brokerage disrupting the industry with cutting-edge lead generation systems, unparalleled broker support, and innovative solutions. With a client and employee-centric approach, Verti is committed to redefining commercial real estate through integrity, innovation, and collaboration. By leveraging technology and fostering a people-first culture, Verti empowers brokers and clients to achieve their goals in an ever-changing market.

Jessica Dunkley, Associate Director of Marketing & Operation
Verti Commercial Real Estate
+1 614-812-8992
