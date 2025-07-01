On Surf Ballroom’s 77th Anniversary, Long-Lost Buddy Holly Microphone Returns, Donated by Musician Austin Allsup

Buddy Hollys Microphone from The Day The Music Died Donated to Surf Ballroom

On the Surf Ballroom’s 77th anniversary, musician Austin Allsup donates the mic Buddy Holly used in his final show returning a lost piece of rock history "home"

CLEAR LAKE, IA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the 77th anniversary of its opening, the Surf Ballroom & Museum, a National Historic Landmark, is proud to announce the return of a remarkable piece of rock and roll history: the microphone used by Buddy Holly during his final performance at the Surf on February 2, 1959. The microphone has been generously donated by Austin Allsup—Texas-based red dirt country musician, The Voice alum, and son of legendary guitarist Tommy Allsup, who played alongside Holly as a member of The Crickets.

“This is an emotional and historically significant moment,” said Brian Luallen, CEO of the Surf Ballroom & Museum. “This microphone captures a singular, irreplaceable moment in American music history. To see it return to the Surf—especially on our 77th anniversary and from the Allsup family—means the world to us and to music fans everywhere.”

Tommy Allsup narrowly avoided the tragic 1959 plane crash that claimed the lives of Holly, Ritchie Valens, and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson. His son Austin, a respected touring artist and songwriter in his own right, has long honored that legacy. This personal gift strengthens the Surf’s connection to the artists and stories that shaped the rock and roll era.

“This mic has been in my family for decades,” said Austin Allsup. “It’s more than just a piece of gear—it’s a part of music history. I can’t think of a better place for it than the Surf, where Buddy last stood and where his spirit still echoes.”

The microphone will be preserved as part of the Surf’s permanent collection and showcased in the venue’s new immersive museum experience, opening in September 2025. Further details will be announced July 15th.

“We’re incredibly honored to receive this gift,” said Jeff Nicholas, President and Board Chair of the North Iowa Cultural Center & Museum. “It’s a powerful reminder of the Surf’s enduring place in music history and the role it continues to play in preserving the legacy of American rock and roll.”

As one of only four National Historic Landmark music venues in the United States, the Surf continues to honor the past while inspiring future generations.

For media inquiries or high-resolution images, please contact:

marketing@surfballroom.com

(641) 357-6151

