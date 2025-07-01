ARGENTINA’S NEWEST BOY BAND SENSATION, ALMA, MAKES THEIR DEBUT WITH 'DÍMELO'

Cover of single Dimelo ALMA (photo courtesy of Grand Move Records)

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 2 million TikTok followers and a massive fanbase across Latin America, Argentine boy band ALMA is ready to make waves in the U.S. music scene. Best known for their viral covers and undeniable charisma, the breakout group now steps confidently into the global spotlight with their debut original single, “Dímelo.” This infectious urban-pop anthem is now available on all streaming platforms – and marks the beginning of a bold new chapter for the rising stars.

ALMA is a boy band formed just under a year ago by Matt (from La Plata), Feli (from Tandil), and Kiza (from Miramar) – three artists with over 16 years of combined musical experience. Through discipline and professionalism – including daily vocal and dance training, intense rehearsals, and constant content creation – they’ve taken social media by storm: amassing over 600,000 followers on Instagram and accumulating more than 16 million views across their content in just the month of June. Their viral success has led them to work with Grand Move Records in partnership with Warner Music Argentina.

“Dímelo” is a fusion of pop, urban, and R&B, featuring a catchy chorus that channels the spirit of classic 2000s boy bands with a fresh, modern twist unique to this new generation. The release comes with an official music video, where the members of the band are seen rehearsing for one of their signature cover videos – only to find themselves daydreaming about what their own music video could look like. The visual not only showcases their musical talent and distinct personalities, but also highlights their full potential as dancers.

As a band born on social media, ALMA deeply understands the importance of staying connected to their fans – something they demonstrate daily through their energy, authenticity, and emotional resonance. This bond is a key factor that’s sure to help position ALMA as Argentina’s breakout boy band of the year. With a signature sound blending pop, urban, and hints of rock, the group promises to captivate audiences of all ages.

"Dimelo" official video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.