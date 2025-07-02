Dubai-Based SECURIA Launches Safe Solutions Integrating Fire and Theft Protection

SECURIA REAL 001

SECURIA, a Dubai-based company, has announced a line of safes designed to protect against both theft and fire, combining multiple security features in one

We are out to design a safe that combine essential security with a form suited to everyday living spaces” — CEO

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SECURIA, a company headquartered in Dubai, has announced the launch of a new series of safes designed to address two of the most common security concerns faced by both residential and commercial property owners: burglary and fire. The company reports that this initiative is based on observed demands in the regional market for products that consolidate protective functions.SECURIA was established by professionals with more than 60 years of combined experience in the security sector. Their background includes extensive work in distributing and supporting internationally recognized safe brands throughout the Middle East. According to the company, this longstanding involvement in the industry provided insight into recurring needs and informed the decision to develop a product line under their own brand.The safes introduced by SECURIA are constructed to provide simultaneous protection against unauthorized access and fire-related damage. The company states that this dual-function approach is intended to eliminate the need for separate solutions or trade-offs between different types of risks. By integrating multiple protective features into a single unit, SECURIA aims to support more comprehensive risk management for individuals and organizations.Beyond technical considerations, SECURIA indicates that design played a role in the development process. Unlike traditional safes that are often concealed within closets or storage spaces, these models are designed to be compatible with visible placement. The objective, according to the company, is to create secure storage options that do not require additional measures to hide them from view, aligning with evolving expectations around the integration of security equipment into everyday environments.The decision to base design and production operations in Dubai reflects SECURIA’s intention to contribute to local industry capabilities. The company notes that maintaining operations within the UAE aligns with broader goals of supporting regional manufacturing and expertise, particularly at a time when various industries continue to shift production activities internationally.Initial distribution efforts are focused on markets within the Gulf region. SECURIA has indicated that broader availability will be considered as part of future expansion plans, which will consider demand trends and the establishment of new partnerships.For property owners evaluating measures to secure documents, valuables, and sensitive materials, SECURIA’s introduction of combined fire and theft protection solutions represents an option that consolidates common protective requirements. The company states that its current offerings are the outcome of direct observations gained through decades of engagement with security technologies and end users.For further information, contact SECURIA at info@securiasafes.ae or by visiting www.securiasafes.ae

