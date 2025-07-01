Spoils of the Sea: Sugar Gay Isber’s Fossilized Shark Tooth Jewelry Makes a Splash This Summer

Cue the ominous music... the sharks have arrived wearing crystals and chrome. duunnn dunnn… duuuunnnn duun… duuunnnnnnnn dun dun dun dun dun dun dunnnnnnnnnn

You're gonna need a bigger boat.” — - Chief Brody in Jaws

HUTTO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This summer, jewelry artist Sugar Gay Isber invites collectors and adventurers to dive into a bold new world of prehistoric glamor. Her latest drop, Spoils of the Sea , transforms fossilized shark teeth, some over 100 million years old, into couture-level statement pieces. These rare relics, once hidden in sediment and stone, are now set in chrome, gold and glinting vintage crystals. Each piece is a wearable artifact with a pulse.Isber, known for her fearless use of historical materials, traces her fascination with teeth back to childhood. “My dad was a dentist. I loved being around the trays and tools. The first shark tooth I bought as a teenager? I still have it.” That early spark ignited a two-decade career in jewelry design, filled with custom pieces that blend storytelling with bold design.Some teeth in Spoils of the Sea have been chrome plated by a Rhode Island plater who also works with the US Mint. “He called me laughing when I mailed him the shark teeth,” Isber says. “Then he got serious. The results were incredible. I think the sharks would be proud.”Each design reflects Isber’s belief that fossils don’t belong hidden in drawers or behind glass. “Wearing something that’s over 100 million years old? That’s power,” she says. “I make interesting jewelry for interesting people . Fossil teeth are perfect. They carry history, mystery and a flash of danger.”Whether worn by rock stars, scuba divers, brides or collectors, Spoils of the Sea brings ancient energy into modern fashion. Her work has appeared in magazines and on red carpets, and was recently featured in a Netflix film. This summer, she is creating a new custom necklace for a film industry insider she met years ago.More Than Jewelry, a Legacy in Metal and BoneIsber has taught jewelry design at Austin Community College since 2012. She has written two books on DIY jewelry and was named one of Texas’ Top 50 Artisans in 2023. She is also the Creative Ambassador for Fire Mountain Gems. From ancient fossils and gemstones to rare vintage elements, her one-of-a-kind jewelry celebrates both memory and imagination.Spoils of the Sea is available now through her Etsy and Shopify shops:Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/shop/SugarGayIsber Shopify: https://gayisber.myshopify.com Media ContactSugar Gay IsberEmail: GayIsber@gmail.comPhone: 512-944-3766Website: www.gayisber.com Instagram: @SugarGayIsber

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.