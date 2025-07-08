Fun For All Ages with Frank Santopadre, A New Podcast Celebrating 20th Century Pop Culture, Launches on July 15th

Emmy award- winning host Frank Santopadre doing what he does best- making memorable moments in conversation with the most interesting people alive. Photo credit: Eric Korenman

Co-Host of Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal Podcast Returns with New Show Delving Into the Pop Passions and Obsessions of the '60s, ’70s, ’80s and Beyond.

Frank Santopadre and I have swapped more bad puns than most people hear in a lifetime. If you love classic TV, movies, and pop culture the way I love rubber chickens, Fun For All Ages is for you!” — Rich Koz AKA Svengoolie, Renowned Horror Host on MeTV

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emmy-winning comedy writer and beloved podcast host Frank Santopadre returns with an all-new audio adventure! Fun For All Ages with Frank Santopadre will debut in July 2025, offering listeners a deep dive into the pop culture passions and obsessions of the 1960s, ’70s, and ’80s.Building on the success of Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal Podcast (GGACP), which he co-hosted with the late, legendary comedian, Santopadre’s new show will continue to celebrate the stars, stories, and moments that influenced generations. Each episode will feature celebrity guests, cultural commentators, and industry insiders sharing their interests and passions, firsthand experiences, and behind-the-scenes insights.“I can’t wait to revisit the movies, music, toys, and trends that shaped us all,” says Santopadre. “This podcast is for anyone who ever stayed up late to watch The Twilight Zone, stood in long lines to see Jaws or Ghostbusters, or begged their parents for a Six Million Dollar Man or Boba Fett action figure. It’s a love letter to the things that made growing up in that particular time so much fun.”Throughout his career, Santopadre has collaborated with some of the biggest names in entertainment. On GGACP, he helped bring fans in-depth conversations with luminaries such as Dick Van Dyke, Dick Cavett, Beverly D’Angelo, Tim Robbins, Jim Gaffigan, Whoopi Goldberg, Henry Winkler, Patton Oswalt and many more. Fun For All Ages will keep that spirit alive, welcoming stars and experts to discuss their personal pop culture obsessions.Rich Koz, also known for the last 45 years as Svengoolie, the popular MeTV horror host said, “Frank and I go way back—we’ve swapped more obscure references and bad puns than most people hear in a lifetime. And Fun for All Ages is just what the world needs now. If you love classic TV, movies and pop culture the way I love rubber chickens, this show is for you. Put it in your ears!”With decades of experience writing for television, stand-up comedians, and humor publications, Santopadre brings his sharp wit and heartfelt appreciation to every conversation. Fun For All Ages with Frank Santopadre launches In July 2025 and will be available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon and all major podcast platforms. Premium host- read and other advertising opportunities are available now. Follow along on Facebook and other socials at ‘Fun For All Ages Podcast’ for updates and guest announcements.For press inquiries, interviews, guest scheduling, collaborative opportunities, or additional information, please contact: Andrew Capone / andrew@funforallagespodcast.com

Frank Santopadre explains how he prepares for Gilbert Gottfried's Amazing Colossal Podcast

