Governor Stein Takes Action on 15 Bills

Today Governor Stein signed 15 bills into law.

Governor Stein made the following statement on signing Senate Bill 124:

“People shouldn’t have to have a four-year degree to get a good-paying job and support a family, and this bill brings us one step closer to that goal. It also will help us address vacancies across state government by simplifying job postings and streamlining application processes. I am grateful to Director Staci Meyer and the Office of State Human Resources for championing these efforts to modernize our processes and address our state’s workforce needs, as well as the General Assembly for its bipartisan support.”

Governor Stein made the following statement on signing House Bill 959:

“When teachers don’t have to compete with cell phones for student attention, real learning happens. This bipartisan bill gives students a distraction-free learning environment so they can focus on their education, and it provides a seven-hour mental break from the unrelenting pressures of phones and social media. Earlier this month, my Advisory Council on Student Safety and Well-being released its first report recommending this step and outlining best practices for creating cell phone-free classrooms. It will serve as a resource for our school systems as they implement these common-sense policies. I appreciate the General Assembly’s work here. Let’s keep working together to set up North Carolina students for success.”

Governor Stein made the following statement on signing Senate Bill 321:

“This bill gives people more paths to obtaining their CPA license without reducing rigor or lowering our state’s standards."

Governor Stein made the following statement on signing House Bill 67:

“North Carolina is facing real problems filling health care jobs. To keep our people healthy, we need to reduce barriers for well-trained physicians, physician assistants, and providers from other states to practice here more quickly. The bill strengthens rural health by allowing qualified doctors to deliver care in North Carolina communities, and it develops a health care workforce enhancement program in community colleges.”

Governor Stein made the following statement on signing House Bill 412:

“We have much more work to do and investment needed to address the child care crisis facing our parents and child care programs, but I am pleased the General Assembly has taken a positive step forward with this bill to support early childhood educators and increase access to child care for young and school-age children.”

Governor Stein made the following statement on signing House Bill 948:

“North Carolina is growing rapidly, and now is the time to make smart investments that will help us support our growing population. I commend the General Assembly and leaders across Mecklenburg County for their collaborative efforts.”

Governor Stein also signed the following bills into law: