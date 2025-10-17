Governor Stein Proclaims October as Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Governor Josh Stein has proclaimed October Cybersecurity Awareness Month in North Carolina and is encouraging all North Carolinians to prioritize online safety and protect themselves from online threats and scams.

“Unfortunately, there are always bad actors out there looking to take advantage of you and your loved ones online,” said Governor Josh Stein. “While my administration works to keep North Carolinians safe against cyber attacks, I encourage you to take steps to reduce risk and be aware of the signs of online threats.”

“The rapid evolution of generative artificial intelligence and other new technologies has made it imperative that everyone knows how to safely navigate today’s digital world,” said N.C. Department of Information Technology Secretary and State Chief Information Officer Teena Piccione. “That’s why our department is committed to educating our state’s employees and residents and giving them access to the training and resources they need to build their digital skillsets and guard against cybercrime.”

According to a report from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, North Carolinians lost more than $324 million to internet crimes in 2024 alone.

Here are tips on how you can protect yourself, your loved ones, and your workplace from online threats:

Think before you open links. Scammers can use emails, texts, social media messages, or fake websites to trick you into revealing sensitive data. Be wary of messages urging immediate action, offering something too good to be true, or asking for personal information. If you are not sure if a message is real, look up another way to contact the sender to verify. Never respond to the message or use the contact information it provides.

Use strong passwords. Passwords should be long, random, and unique to each of your accounts. Password managers provide an easy way to create strong passwords and store them securely.

Enable multifactor authentication. Using multifactor authentication on your accounts makes you 99% less likely to be hacked. Multifactor authentication provides an extra layer of security by requiring you to verify your identity by entering information in addition to a password, such as a code texted to your cell phone.

Keep your devices updated. Make sure you are using the latest version of operating systems, software, and other applications. Turn on automatic updates or install updates as soon as they are available.

Be careful using devices in public or while traveling. Avoid using public Wi-Fi and public charging stations. If possible, utilize a personal hot spot or portable charger instead. If you must use public Wi-Fi, avoid making purchases or transmitting personal or sensitive data. Use a secure VPN connection, if you can.

Be intelligent about artificial intelligence. While AI can be a helpful tool, it is important to remember that AI systems learn from user inputs. You should not share any personal or financial information or sensitive data from your workplace with publicly available AI. Scammers can also use AI to generate realistic video and audio communications, making it all the more important to be cautious if you receive an unusual or unexpected message.

The N.C. Department of Information Technology, along with other state, local, and federal partners, works to protect North Carolina’s government IT systems, data, and assets against cyberthreats.

NCDIT recently developed a new five-year cybersecurity strategic plan that emphasizes stronger governance and expanded partnerships across government, education, and the private sector to prevent attacks, modernize our state’s cybersecurity workforce, and reduce the impact of potential cyber events. The department is also working to build a robust pipeline of skilled cybersecurity professionals through the creation of a new cybersecurity internship program and other efforts.

To ensure North Carolinians can safely and effectively use the internet, NCDIT’s Division of Broadband and Digital Opportunity has launched the Tech Resource Finder, a website that provides more than 2,100 resources that help people get online and access technical support and digital skills classes across the state. This information is also available by calling NC 211, and community resource specialists can provide digital skills assessments, help setting up an email address, and point to sites for upcoming computer skills classes, among other assistance. Nearly 26,000 North Carolinians have called NC 211 for digital support in 2025.

NCDIT will share tips and resources on social media using the hashtag #CyberSecureNC throughout the month. More information about online safety is available at it.nc.gov/CyberSecureNC.