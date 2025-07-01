Attorney General Ford Issues Statement on Supreme Court Decision on Nationwide Injunctions





Carson City, NV — Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford issued the following statement after the Supreme Court's decision limiting the ability of courts to issue nationwide injunctions:

“Today’s decision is disappointing, to say the least. But it doesn’t deter me from protecting Nevadans and their rights. To the contrary, it motivates me even more to challenge President Trump’s unlawful actions in court to uphold Nevadans’ rights.

Notably, the Supreme Court’s opinion does not address whether President Trump’s order is constitutional, nor does it declare that a nationwide injunction is unavailable to the states. The Court merely says that a universal injunction against the order may not be appropriate in some cases and sets forth standards for the district court to use in making that determination. Either way, Nevadans remain protected.

Residents of other states — particularly those with Republican attorneys general — may not be protected. While Republican attorneys general have benefitted from the lawsuits that Democratic attorneys general have brought against unlawful and unconstitutional actions from the White House, they will no longer be able to ride our coattails. They must now put in the work they have long ignored. If there is to be a patchwork of laws and constitutional protections, however, I will be sure Nevada is protected.”

