New Book: WHO STOLE MY ATTITUDE? Challenges Readers to Reclaim Positivity in a Negative World

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In her inspiring new release, Who Stole My Attitude? Positive vs Negative, the best-selling author, mentor, entrepreneur, inspirational speaker, cancer survivor, financial professional, Philanthropist, and CEO & Founder of FAMES Hawaii, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, Mrs HAWAI’I United States 2002, Joni B. Redick-Yundt goes deep into the power of mindset, personal accountability, and the impact of attitude on success and well-being.The book offers an engaging blend of real-life anecdotes, practical tools, and motivational wisdom to guide readers on a journey toward embracing a positive and purposeful life.Redick-Yundt uses her personal experiences, from humble beginnings in the Philippines to entrepreneurial success in the United States, to frame a discussion around emotional resilience, leadership, and the value of gratitude. The book equips readers with accessible strategies to counter life’s setbacks with grace and grit.Written in an approachable and empowering tone, Who Stole My Attitude? explores the difference between ignoring negativity and overcoming it. Redick-Yundt emphasizes that while challenges are inevitable, how we respond to them is a choice. Through affirmations, personal stories of change, and reflections on iconic figures like Mary Kay Ash, Abraham Lincoln, and Michael Jordan, she showcases how attitude, more than circumstance, shapes destiny.The book also introduces a fresh concept: “Attitude I.Q.,” a self-assessment tool that encourages readers to reflect on how they handle stress, conflict, and adversity. Redick-Yundt further reinforces the importance of mindset through a striking alphanumeric breakdown of the word ‘ATTITUDE’—assigning values (A=1, T=20, T=20, I=9, T=20, U=21, D=4, E=5) to underscore her central thesis: 100% of one’s success or failure is rooted in their attitude. Her message is clear: a strong, positive attitude is the foundation of personal growth, leadership, and lasting happiness.”Furthermore, the author is committed to putting her message directly into the hands of those who need it most, with book donations planned for Pearl Haven’s residential treatment program for trafficking survivors (ages 11–17), the Domestic Violence Action Center, and numerous schools in Hawaii, nurturing resilience and a positive mindset in young people.Redick-Yundt’s dedication extends to creating positive change within communities, empowering future leaders and entrepreneurs worldwide. Thus, part of the proceeds of every purchase of WHO STOLE MY ATTITUDE? (Positive VS Negative) will be going towards FAMES Hawaii’s scholarship program, mentorship program, and DECA, a global organization for High Schools & Colleges for entrepreneurship & leadership.WHO STOLE MY ATTITUDE? (Positive VS Negative) is now available on Amazon www.joniredickyundt.com in print, digital format, audiobook & Spotify. For more on Joni’s work and inspiring initiatives, visit www.jonismilliondollarattitude.com and her other best-selling books.About the AuthorFor over a decade, Joni B. Redick has passionately shared the inspiring life journey with high school students, illustrating how challenges (“negative”) can fuel growth and lead to remarkable achievements (“positive”).To celebrate this monumental release, Joni is hosting an unforgettable Sunset Dinner Cruise in conjunction with her 66th birthday and official book signing on Friday, July 4, 2025 . Enjoy a five-course dinner featuring steak, lobster, & champagne plus Honolulu’s Spectacular July 4th Fireworks!From humble beginnings in the Philippines to seeing the image on a Times Square Billboard and at Planet Hollywood, the author’s story embodies resilience and the power of perspective. She has also been featured in Forbes Magazine and Who’s Who in America. A former medical professional who transitioned to the business world, the author’s strong work ethic propelled

