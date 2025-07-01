New Release Depression Does Not Have to Win by Warren Roaf Confronts Mental Illness with Courage, Compassion, and Hope

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Depression Does Not Have to Win: A Collection of Reflections, the powerful debut by author Warren Roaf. It invites readers into a deeply personal journey through the challenges of depression and the quiet triumphs of survival. Blending prose, poetry, and personal narrative, Roaf delivers a thought-provoking exploration of mental health rooted in honesty, empathy, and lived experience.Written not from the perspective of a clinician but as someone who has faced depression firsthand, this book speaks directly to those who have struggled with emotional pain, isolation, and despair. Through candid reflections on his darkest moments, including a near-suicidal crisis, Warren offers a rare window into the reality of mental illness while also discussing the strength required to keep moving forward.The book is a heart-touching memoir divided into thematic sections that touch on grief, family, identity, and healing. It is a collection of insights, hard-earned through personal struggle and shared with the goal of encouraging others who may feel lost or unseen. From heartfelt poems about his late brother and the support of loved ones to essays on baseball, memory, and the healing power of writing, he shows how meaning can be found even in life’s most painful chapters.The book’s central message is clear: depression is real, and it is serious, but it is not unbeatable. Through support, self-awareness, and honest dialogue, healing becomes possible. Roaf’s reflections are particularly crucial for readers who appreciate the role of family, faith, and personal storytelling in recovery.As mental health awareness continues to grow, Depression Does Not Have to Win arrives as a relevant and compassionate voice. It is a powerful voice of resilience and a reminder that no one has to fight alone.Depression Does Not Have to Win is now available at leading online bookstores in print and digital formats.About the AuthorWarren Roaf is a retired school principal and an avid tour guide at Fenway Park, bringing a unique blend of professional experience and personal passion to his literary endeavors. He earned his degree Summa Cum Laude from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts and later completed his master's degree with a perfect 4.0 at St. Joseph's College. Before his career in education, Roaf also spent three years working in a factory. He currently lives in Bennington, Vermont, with his wife of forty-seven years, Carol Ann, and their two beagles, Dusty and Sadie. Together, they cherish their two sons, Christopher and Joshua, and their grandson, Caden. Roaf, whose first book, What is the Point of it All?, is available on Amazon , enjoys writing short stories and poems, frequently drawing inspiration from his cherished Red Sox.

