Premier Sotheby’s International Realty to Represent The Island at West Bay by Kolter Urban

Global real estate advisors Katie Brady and Beth Ann Bruner. A landmark new development by Kolter Urban within the coveted West Bay Club community. The 24th floor rooftop pool reflects a private retreat with unparalleled views from every direction. 86 corner residences luxuriously appointed with glass-walled great rooms, gourmet kitchens, and spa-like bath retreats.

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has been appointed as the exclusive representative for The Island at West Bay, a landmark new development by Kolter Urban

ESTERO , FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has been appointed as the exclusive representative for The Island at West Bay , a landmark new development by Kolter Urban within the coveted West Bay Club community. Spearheading sales efforts, in collaboration with the brokerage’s New Development Division, are global real estate advisors Katie Brady and Beth Ann Bruner.This project marks the latest collaboration between Premier Sotheby’s International Realty and Kolter Urban, joining a growing portfolio including Olana in Naples, The Ritz-Carlton Residences , Sarasota Bay and 1000 Boulevard of the Arts in Sarasota.The Island at West Bay stands as the final and most anticipated neighborhood within the master-planned West Bay Club. Priced from $2.7 million, the new luxury high-rise features 86 expansive corner residences with only four homes per floor, each thoughtfully designed to frame panoramic views the Gulf and bay.The residences embody refined craftsmanship and effortless indoor-outdoor living. The three- and four-bedroom floor plans feature 10-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling glass and expansive glass-railed terraces. Chef-inspired kitchens are appointed with European-style cabinetry, quartz countertops and integrated appliances, while owners’ suites include generous walk-in closets and spa-like baths.Designed to complement a coastal lifestyle, amenities include a rooftop retreat with a pool, spa and summer kitchen overlooking the Gulf. A second-level resort-style pool features private cabanas. Additional amenities include a club room, fitness center, business center, sports lounge, guest suites and pet-friendly spaces with a dedicated dog park and grooming facilities.Homeownership at The Island at West Bay also grants exclusive access to West Bay Club, a Distinguished Club of America, offering an 18-hole championship golf course, a Gulf-front beach club, tennis center, river park and sports complex.The sales gallery is located at 22050 South Tamiami Trail, Estero, Florida, and private showings are available by appointment. For more information, visit islandwestbay.com.“Island at West Bay represents the very best of what today’s luxury buyer seeks: an established, amenity-rich community offering championship golf, a private country club and all-new beach club,” said Budge Huskey, chief executive officer, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. “Every element has been thoughtfully envisioned to elevate daily living by one of Florida’s most respected developers, Kolter Urban. The residential tower’s all-corner residences, with extraordinary outdoor living spaces with expansive views of the Bay and Gulf, set an entirely new standard for design in the region. As Naples’ growth continues north, Island at West Bay represents Southwest Florida’s most intriguing new opportunity.”

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty to Represent The Island at West Bay by Kolter Urban

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.