Ford Recalls Nearly 200,000 Mustang Mach-e Cars With Door Latch Malfunction

Vehicle recalls should not be overlooked; and individuals are wise to seek legal counsel if they’ve been injured in an electric vehicle through no fault of their own. ” — Ken LaMance, LegalMatch’s General Counsel.

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Earlier last week, Ford Motors was forced to recall 197,342 of its 2021-2025 (Electric) Mustang Mach-e vehicles due to a significant safety hazard. According to The Epoch Times, if the battery drops below an 8.4-volt charge level, the electric latches on the vehicle's doors may not have sufficient power to operate and open the door.This doesn't just pose a risk for day-to-day tasks with the car; it also highlights new safety complexities in the event of an emergency or accident. Ford is known for its dependability and innovation, but this could be very damaging to the company’s reputation, apart from the obvious new fear that many Ford drivers may now have with their vehicles, whether they are electric, hybrid, or gas.If an individual has been injured by an electric vehicle malfunction that is not caused by human error, they are urged to seek legal counsel. Online resources are available to electric car injury victims, like LegalMatch.com, the nation's most trusted attorney-client matching platform. Individuals can be matched for free with a defective products attorney or a car accident attorney , depending on the circumstances.The platform also has an extensive online Law Library with educational articles on a wide range of legal topics. Individuals can research a specific legal issue, educate themselves on what is required from them to move forward, and the attorney recommended to assist them and represent them if needed.About LegalMatch.comLegalMatch is the nation's oldest and largest online legal lead-generation service. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, LegalMatch helps people find the right lawyer and helps attorneys find new clients. LegalMatch's service is free to individuals and small businesses looking for legal help. For more information about LegalMatch, please visit our website or contact us directly.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.