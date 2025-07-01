How US Policy Is Taking Shape – From Libya To Iran

Stephanie Williams, former US diplomat and deputy head of the UN mission in Libya, sits down with Brian Katulis for a wide-ranging conversation about what’s happening in the Middle East today. They talk through the latest on Israel and Iran and assess how a second Trump administration is already shaping US policy toward the region. Williams also shares how her decades of experience—and insights from her new book, Libya Since Qaddafi: Chaos and the Search for Peace—inform the way she sees today’s unfolding dynamics.

