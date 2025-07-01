Missouri Attorney General’s Office Secures Commitment Of Sexually Violent Predator In City Of St. Louis

July 1, 2025 12:16 pm

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that his Sexually Violent Predator (SVP) Unit has secured the civil commitment of Andrew Mitts following a successful trial in the City of St. Louis. A jury unanimously determined that Mitts meets the legal criteria to be classified as a sexually violent predator under Missouri law, resulting in his indefinite commitment to the Missouri Department of Mental Health.

“My Office remains steadfast in our mission to protect Missourians from sexually violent predators,” said Attorney General Andrew Bailey. “Thanks to the hard work of our Sexually Violent Predators Unit, the Court has ensured that a dangerous individual can no longer threaten the safety of women in our state. We will continue to fight for justice and public safety with every tool available to us.”

The SVP Unit seeks the civil commitment of sexual predators who have mental abnormalities that makes them likely to commit acts of predatory sexual violence if not confined in a secure treatment facility.

Mitts was previously found guilty in 2005 of sexual misconduct in the first degree and invasion of privacy in the first degree for trespassing in high schools in St. Charles and committing offenses against students. That conviction required him to register as a sex offender for life in Missouri. However, in 2019, Mitts was arrested for sexually assaulting women he gave “Reiki” treatments to at his business in St. Louis, and law enforcement learned he had not reregistered as a sex offender in Missouri in approximately six years. Mitts was convicted in 2021 for sodomy in the second degree, five counts of sexual abuse in the second degree, and failure to register as a sex offender. The evidence also revealed multiple allegations of other sex offenses that Mitts was never convicted of, including sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl over a year when Mitts was in his mid-thirties. Most of Mitts’ victims were vulnerable women he met in the Narcotics Anonymous community.

At trial, two expert psychologists testifying for the State of Missouri diagnosed Mitts with multiple mental disorders, including Antisocial Personality Disorder and Other Specified Paraphilic Disorder. Both experts opined that Mitts was unable to control his behavior and was highly likely to continue committing predatory acts of sexual violence.

On June 25, the City of St. Louis jury deliberated just over an hour before returning their verdict that Mitts is a sexually violent predator. As a result, he will be committed to the Missouri Department of Mental Health for care, control, and treatment.

The case was tried by Assistant Attorneys General Jeff Suddy Jr and Tristin M. Estep and investigated by Missouri’s Sexually Violent Predator Unit. The case was presided over by the Honorable Joseph Whyte.