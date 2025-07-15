All-Inclusive, All Heart: The Venue at Rose Springs Farm Wins 2025 Best of South Carolina Award

TRAVELERS REST, SC, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Venue at Rose Springs Farm has been recognized as a 2025 Best of South Carolina winner, honoring its standout role in the state’s wedding and event industry. Tucked just a few miles off Highway 25, this family-owned venue has become a trusted choice for couples seeking a beautiful, all-inclusive setting with genuine hospitality and deep local roots.Founded by longtime educators Shane and Amy Clark, Rose Springs Farm was built on a foundation of community, legacy, and service. The venue is named in memory of Shane’s grandmother, Rose Robertson Clark, a tribute that reflects the warmth and meaning the Clarks infuse into every wedding they host. Their full-service model—offering everything from tables and china to signage and on-site support staff—streamlines the process for couples, while preserving the personal touch that makes each event feel like home.“What’s always mattered most to us is creating a space where people feel cared for,” says co-owner Amy Clark. “This award is a reflection of that purpose—it means our heart for this work is resonating with others.”Since opening, The Venue at Rose Springs Farm has earned a reputation for not only its scenic charm and thoughtful amenities, but also for the Clarks’ hands-on, community-minded approach. With three tiered all-inclusive packages, a groom’s cabin and bridal suite, and a legacy rooted in service, the venue continues to offer couples both ease and authenticity.As they celebrate this recognition, the team at The Venue at Rose Springs Farm remains focused on what comes next: continuing to serve up meaningful events in a setting designed with love, built with care, and grounded in the values that brought them here in the first place.For more information click here

