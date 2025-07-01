New Law Increasing Penalties for Assaulting Law Officers into Effect Today

The new Iowa law that increases penalties for assaults against law enforcement officers and first responders goes into effect today, July 1, 2025. The law was Attorney General Brenna Bird’s legislative priority this past session.

“Starting today, Iowa’s law works harder to protect our law enforcement heroes who daily put on their badge and risk their lives to keep us safe,” said Attorney General Bird. “We want these women and men to know that in Iowa, we back the blue.”

The law protects law-enforcement officers, first responders, and corrections officers by raising penalties for assaults to:

The law also raises the penalty for spitting on law-enforcement officers, first responders, or corrections officers to assault with other bodily fluids.

