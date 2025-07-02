'STAMPEDE': A First-of-Its-Kind Global Investment TV Series that Allows At-Home Viewers to Invest in Real-Time

STAMPEDE Live TV - Logo

“Stampede brings entertainment, education, distribution, visibility, compliance, and investment infrastructure into one powerful global format."

Stampede will bring education, entertainment and audience participation to a global stage for entrepreneurs and their businesses.” — Chantelle Borrelli

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corral Entertainment is proud to unveil Stampede , a revolutionary new television series where companies pitch their businesses to a panel of expert advisors—viewers for the first time at home can invest both prior to when the show airs and live in real-time. The show is backed by Kore, a fully SEC and FINRA-compliant platform, and Weild & Co., the leading investment banking firm founded by a former Vice Chairman of Nasdaq who is recognized as the “Father of the JOBS Act.” This marks the first time that a Wall Street icon is bringing expertise to a television series showcasing entrepreneurs and their businesses.Stampede will begin production in Q1-2026 and stream globally across new distribution platforms using FAST (Free Ad Streaming Television) and AVOD (Advertising-based Video on Demand) through RINO International Corp. (OTC:PK RINO), dba JOIN Entertainment Holdings Inc. (JOIN TV). Examples of FAST / AVOD platforms include: Samsung TV, Roku, Tubi, YouTube TV, Google TV, Freevee, and Apple TV, bringing the opportunity for viewers worldwide to watch and invest directly from their screens.“Stampede will bring education, entertainment and audience participation to a global stage for entrepreneurs and their businesses,” said Chantelle Borrelli, Executive Director of Corral Entertainment. “With powerful distribution and a fully compliant investment platform, we will change the way the world funds innovation.”Kore provides the regulatory foundation for the series, enabling seamless investment experiences for the audience while ensuring compliance with securities regulations and FINRA for the Broker-Dealers. Oscar A Jofre, co-founder, CEO of Kore, will serve as the show’s Chief Compliance Director.David Weild IV has a long career on Wall Street having run the IPO business of a top 10 underwriter and worked on over 1,000 public equity transactions including companies such as BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), Celgene (now Bristol Myers Squibb | NYSE:BMY) and JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU). While running the listings business at NASDAQ, Mr. Weild worked with luminaries including Tom Stemberg (Staples | NASDAQ:SPLS) and Steve Jobs (Apple | NASDAQ:AAPL and Pixar now Disney | NYSE:DIS). David joins as Director of Investment Banking and Distribution Strategy, marking a historic first for an investment bank to lead such an effort with a global entertainment investment platform. The executive team also includes Gordon Weiske, Chief Operating Officer , with decades of experience in international TV production, and Warren Campbell, Chief Development Officer, leading business development and strategic partnerships at RINO International Corp. (OTC:PK RINO), dba JOIN Entertainment Holdings Inc.“This is a major step in broadening access to growth-company investments,” said David Weild IV. “Stampede brings entertainment, education, distribution, visibility, compliance, and investment infrastructure into one powerful global format. Now is the time to fill a gap by bringing pre-publicly-traded companies to the broader public.”Businesses featured on the show will be pre-vetted and, working with their advisors, coached on setting up to receive real-time investments during their pitches. The show’s audience—no longer passive viewers—will become active participants in the future of innovation.About Corral Entertainment LLC:Corral Entertainment LLC is an innovative media company focused on producing high-impact television and digital content that merges entertainment with real-world financial access and opportunity. Headquartered in New York, Corral Entertainment brings together leading experts from television production, investment banking, and regulatory compliance to reimagine how audiences engage with capital markets and premium storytelling. With a focus on creating purpose-driven entertainment, Corral Entertainment is building a new standard for interactive broadcast experiences.RINO International Corp., dba JOIN Entertainment Inc. (JOIN TV) is a North American Entertainment Network that provides distribution and revenue-generating solutions to OTT (Over-the-top) platforms Worldwide. The company is an aggregator of F.A.S.T. (Free Ad Streaming Television) channels: creates content, distributes content and monetizes content through the JOIN TV Global Network.Media & Business Inquiries:For all media requests, interview opportunities, investment interest, partnership discussions, or to apply as a participating company on Stampede, please contact:Corral Entertainment LLC | Email: admin@stampedelivetv.com | Website: www.stampedelivetv.com Follow Stampede for updates, announcements, and behind-the-scenes content:

