Rooted in Excellence: Lynches River County Park Wins 2025 Best of South CarolinaCoward

COWARD, SC, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lynches River County Park, a premier natural destination nestled on the Lynches Scenic River between Florence and Lake City, has been named a recipient of the 2025 Best of South Carolina Award. Recognized for its commitment to accessible outdoor recreation and environmental education, the park continues to set the standard for community-focused green spaces in the region.Spanning 676 acres, Lynches River County Park offers a diverse range of activities designed to engage visitors of all ages and abilities. From canoe and kayak rentals launched from a handicap-accessible dock to the LEED-certified Environmental Discovery Center featuring live animals and interactive exhibits, the park blends conservation with recreation. Highlights include a treetop canopy walk providing panoramic views, a splash pad, climbing wall, archery range, and hiking trails such as the Kids in Parks TRACK Trail—all contributing to a comprehensive outdoor experience.“We’re honored to receive this recognition,” said Nathan Dawsey, Director of Florence County Parks and Recreation. “Our goal has always been to create a welcoming space where families and individuals can connect with nature in meaningful ways. This award reflects the hard work of our team and the support of our community in making Lynches River County Park a true gem.”The 2025 Best of South Carolina Award underscores the park’s ongoing mission to foster environmental stewardship and community engagement. With facilities that host everything from school field trips to weddings, and accommodations ranging from campsites to riverfront cabins, Lynches River County Park is positioned for continued growth as a vital resource for Florence County and beyond.For more information click here

