07/01/2025

Commissioner Russell-Tucker Reinforces Commitment to Special Education with Independent Efficiency Evaluation of the CSDE’s Special Education Structure and Processes

(HARTFORD, CT) — Connecticut Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker today announced the launch of a comprehensive, independent evaluation of the Connecticut State Department of Education’s (CSDE) special education infrastructure, processes, and support and accountability systems, including how complaints are received, tracked, investigated, and resolved. To lead the evaluation, Commissioner Russell-Tucker selected WestEd, a nationally respected organization with deep expertise in special education.

In June 2025, Connecticut —for the fifth consecutive year—received the highest designation from the Office of Special Education Programs (OSEP) in its annual special education determination, based on compliance and results-based federal data indicators. This determination reflects the efforts of our local school districts and CSDE staff. However, as part of a broader commitment to continuous improvement and in response to recent public concerns about complaint response time, Commissioner Russell-Tucker initiated the process for the independent evaluation in April 2025 to ensure the CSDE is building the strongest, most responsive special education system—one that improves outcomes and expands a universe of opportunities for all students with disabilities.

“Rather than being satisfied with the highest federal compliance results, Commissioner Russell-Tucker has recognized that our special education system needs a closer look, and she did not wait to act,” said Governor Ned Lamont. “She made the call, led this effort from the front, and brought in expert partners to ensure we are doing right by students and families. This review reflects her commitment to transparency, accountability, and continuous improvement. I fully support this important step toward a stronger, more responsive system for students with disabilities in Connecticut.”

“We have heard the concerns—and we are taking action,” said Commissioner Russell-Tucker. “If just one of the 94,000 students with disabilities in our state is not receiving the services they are entitled to, that is one too many. This review is a bold, student-centered effort to elevate how the CSDE supports students with disabilities and an opportunity to reflect honestly on our current systems and make meaningful improvements that better serve students and families. We are not waiting—we are choosing to lead.”

WestEd’s team—composed of former state special education directors and national experts—has worked with all 50 state education agencies and leads several of the nation’s federally funded technical assistance centers for special education. This background positions them uniquely to assess CSDE’s internal systems and provide evidence-based, actionable recommendations for improvement. The independent evaluation aligns with both the Governor’s and the General Assembly’s continued focus on enhancing services for students with disabilities across Connecticut.

"As an organization that envisions a future of thriving learners and empowered communities, WestEd is pleased to have been selected to support CSDE to achieve their goal of improving statewide systems that ultimately support improved outcomes for students with disabilities and their families across Connecticut,” said Rorie Fitzpatrick, WestEd Vice President, K-12 Systems.

WestEd’s evaluation will include, but not limited to:

A comprehensive analysis of existing systems and processes within the Department to determine how well current structures support the efficient and effective delivery of services by school districts to students with disabilities. This includes evaluation of timelines, internal workflows, and coordination across CSDE divisions.

Stakeholder engagement and information gathering, conducted through structured listening sessions, individual interviews, and focus groups. WestEd will engage a broad range of stakeholders, including but not limited to CSDE staff, the Connecticut State Advisory Council (SAC), the Connecticut Parent Advocacy Center (CPAC), the Office of Child Advocate (OCA), Approved Private Special Education Program (APSEP) leaders, Special Education Equity for Kids (SEEK), the State Education Resource Center (SERC), the Regional Educational Service Centers (RESCs), public school superintendents, public school special education directors, attorneys and advocates that work with parents of students with disabilities, and other family and community service organizations identified by the CSDE.

A systems-change framework grounded in WestEd’s national expertise. Drawing on its National Center for Systemic Improvement (NCSI), WestEd will examine the underlying conditions that produce current results and identify deep, root-cause solutions that address both structural and operational challenges.

Actionable recommendations for continuous improvement, including strategies to realign resources, improve interagency coherence, and enhance service quality. These recommendations will highlight opportunities to strengthen responsiveness, streamline complaint resolution, and optimize support for schools and districts.

Benchmarking against national and state-level best practices to identify gaps and exemplars. The final report will include comparative analysis, input summaries from stakeholder engagement, and prioritized recommendations to guide policy, staffing, technology investments, and procedural reforms.

WestEd’s evaluation is expected to conclude by December 2025, providing the CSDE with critical insights to inform future policy, regulatory, and programmatic decisions.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 1, 2025

