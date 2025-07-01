AiOpti Launches AI-Powered Attribution and Measurement Solution to Help Brands Connect Media to Revenue

AiOpti Connects Data, Media, and Measurement to Deliver Deterministic Attribution, Customer Journey Analytics, and Audience Intelligence

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AiOpti Media, LLC (AiOpti) announces the national launch of its AI-powered solution for data, media, marketing attribution, and measurement. Proudly female-owned, AiOpti was created to help brands harness first-party data to drive measurable revenue outcomes.

AiOpti empowers brands, agencies, and multi-location businesses to connect data, media, and measurement in one unified system. Already serving destination marketing organizations (DMOs), convention and visitor bureaus (CVBs), and economic development groups, AiOpti is expanding into a wide range of B2C and B2B industries, including hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airports, ports, retail, grocery, restaurants, entertainment venues, sports teams, and e-commerce.

“There is no more valuable currency in marketing today than first-party data,” said Barbara Karasek, Co-Owner and Chief Executive Officer of AiOpti. “AiOpti equips brands of all sizes to transform that first-party data into actionable intelligence—driving outcomes with clarity, accuracy, and speed. The brands that own and activate their data won’t just keep up—they’ll lead the future.”

As audience fragmentation accelerates and traditional signals decline, marketers face a critical challenge: confidently connecting media investments to business outcomes. AiOpti delivers a privacy-first solution with deterministic attribution, customer journey analytics, and identity-based audience intelligence that turns marketing uncertainty into provable performance.

Key Capabilities of AiOpti:

OptiReveal℠ – Uncovers overlooked, high-intent, and fringe audience segments.

Super AIdentity Graph℠ – Resolves anonymous website visitors into verified, privacy-compliant identities without relying on cookies.

Omnichannel Activation – Delivers ads to real people across CTV, native, digital out-of-home (DOOH), audio, video, and display.

Offline Attribution – Connects media exposure to real-world outcomes, including physical visits and verified debit and credit card transactions.

Journey Analytics and Optimization – Identifies which audiences, channels, and creatives drive real revenue and visits.

“Marketing is the driving force behind sales, market share, customer loyalty, and financial growth,” said Tony Karasek, Co-Owner and Chief Relationship Officer of AiOpti. “AiOpti ensures that marketing doesn’t just run—it performs strategically by transforming first-party data into targeted, measurable actions that fuel growth, strengthen brands, and build lasting customer relationships.”

About AiOpti’s Leadership Team

Barbara Karasek, Co-Owner and Chief Executive Officer – An accomplished executive with over 25 years leading brands like NASCAR, PGA TOUR, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee. She is also CEO and Co-Owner of Paradise Advertising & Marketing.

Tony Karasek, Co-Owner and Chief Relationship Officer – Former professional athlete turned business leader with expertise in relationship-building and growth strategies. He also serves as Co-Owner and Chief Relationship Officer of Paradise Advertising & Marketing.

John DeGeorge, Vice President of Data Technology – A data and marketing technology leader with over 20 years of experience in attribution modeling, data architecture, and performance media. John leads AiOpti’s product innovation and data strategy, focusing on AI-powered measurement, deterministic attribution, and audience intelligence. He holds an MBA from the University of Georgia and a BS from Kennesaw State University, with certifications in AI and Lean Six Sigma.

About AiOpti

Founded in 2024, AiOpti Media, LLC is a data, media, and measurement company that helps brands transform first-party data into actionable, revenue-driving insights. AiOpti’s AI-powered attribution and measurement solution delivers deterministic measurement, customer journey analytics, privacy-first data activation, and audience intelligence. The company supports growth across industries including retail, QSR, healthcare, travel, hospitality, and B2B. Learn more at www.aiopti.com and follow us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/aioptimedia/).

