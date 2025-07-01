Governor Mills Statement on U.S. Senate Passage of Federal budget reconciliation bill

July 1, 2025

Governor Janet Mills today issued the following statement after the U.S. Senate passed the 2025 Federal budget reconciliation bill:

"The President's so-called 'Big Beautiful Bill' -- advanced by Republicans in the U.S. Senate -- will take away health care from tens of thousands of Maine people, jeopardize our rural hospitals, restrict access to reproductive health care, slash vital food assistance for thousands of Maine families, and further drive-up energy costs that are already too high. The bill will dramatically shift costs from the Federal government to the State of Maine -- costs that our state cannot absorb, imperiling our state's balanced budget and the Maine economy.

"Last year, the President campaigned on bringing down the cost of living, and yet the cost of living has only gone up. And now, this legislation finances massive tax cuts for the wealthy on the backs of everyday Maine people and balloons the federal deficit by trillions of dollars, while doing nothing to bring down the cost of groceries, cars, materials, and other everyday goods. President Trump and Republicans are going to hurt a lot of Maine people with this bill, especially those in rural Maine."

Governor Mills has previously warned that the Federal budget reconciliation bill would have dire consequences for Maine people. Last week, the Governor sent the attached letter to Maine's Congressional Delegation warning about the bill's impacts on the health and safety of Maine people and Maine's economy. In the letter, the Governor pointed out that about 392,000 Maine people -- including about 40 percent of the population in Aroostook, Washington, and Somerset Counties -- receive healthcare through Medicaid. In May, the Governor warned that the bill's proposed cuts to Medicaid would be "devastating." The bill requires final passage by the U.S. House of Representatives.