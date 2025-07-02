NIFA is proud to announce the promotion of Jim Stobinski to Director of Hospital & ASC Surgical Education Relationships

Jim Stobinski PhD, RN CNOR, CSSM(E), CNAMB(E)

This senior leadership role is responsible for developing, managing, and sustaining strategic partnerships with hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs).

After two-plus decades of studying and writing about these topics (see articles in OR Manager and ORToday), I have the opportunity at NIFA to actually operationalize them” — Jim Stobinski PhD, RN CNOR, CSSM(E), CNAMB(E)

CENTENNIAL, CO, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Institute of First Assisting welcomes Jim Stobinski PhD, RN CNOR, CSSM(E), CNAMB(E) to the role of Director of Hospital and ASC Surgical Education Relationships.

The Director of Hospital and ASC Surgical Education Relationships is a senior leadership role responsible for developing, managing, and sustaining strategic partnerships with hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) to support clinical education programs for RNFA and Surgical First Assistant students as well as an introduction to surgery program for novice perioperative nurses. This role plays a critical part in aligning academic training objectives with facility capabilities, ensuring high-quality clinical learning experiences and advancing workforce readiness in the perioperative setting.

Key Responsibilities:

• Build and maintain partnerships with hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and training organizations.

• Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to identify onboarding issues, training needs and optimize learning experiences.

• Ensure education programs meet regulatory standards, accreditation requirements, and institutional goals.

• Performs program evaluation utilizing stakeholder feedback and data analysis.

About Jim Stobinski

Jim retired from the military in 2007, then managed two civilian operating rooms before joining CCI, the Competency and Credentialing Institute, in 2011. CCI is the primary organization administering perioperative certifications, including CNOR and numerous others. Jim started as director of Education and Test Development and eventually became CEO, staying there for almost 12 years before joining NIFA’s staff as Director of Education on March 30, 2023.

Jim also teaches part-time as an adjunct professor at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, PA and Nova Southeastern University in Miami-Ft Lauderdale FL. He also teaches at Central Michigan University in Mt PLeasant, MI. Since there are relatively few nursing faculty members with perioperative experience, expertise like his is always in demand.

Back when Jim was working on his PhD, the focus of his research was on how perioperative nurses learn and acquire skill.

“After two-plus decades of studying and writing about these topics (see articles in OR Manager and ORToday), I have the opportunity at NIFA to actually operationalize them,” he says, noting that the job allows him to use his extensive background in certification and test development as well.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.