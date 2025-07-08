Beyond Dental Care Enhances Periodontal Therapy and Comprehensive Gum Health Services in North Glendale, AZ

Glendale AZ Dentist Dariene Lazore Beyond Dental Care Logo

Glendale dental practice strengthens its comprehensive care offerings with advanced periodontal therapy for adults and seniors.

We've seen a rise in patients seeking specialized periodontal care, especially among adults and seniors in our community” — Dariene Lazore

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beyond Dental Care , a respected private dental practice serving the Upper West Side Glendale area, has announced the expansion of its periodontal therapy services in North Glendale, AZ. This enhancement supports the practice's ongoing commitment to providing expert dental care for adults and seniors in North Glendale, Peoria, Arrowhead Ranch, and nearby communities.The decision to broaden periodontal treatment options comes in response to increased patient demand for more advanced gum disease management and prevention. With periodontal disease affecting nearly half of adults over 30, this initiative addresses a growing healthcare need in the region.• Periodontal therapy at Beyond Dental Care includes a range of diagnostic and treatment services:• Comprehensive periodontal assessments• Non-surgical scaling and root planing• Ongoing periodontal maintenance• Patient education and preventive care strategiesThese services are supported by modern dental technology, enabling earlier detection and more effective treatment of gum-related conditions. This aligns with the practice’s mission of delivering concierge-style dentistry in a spa-like setting."We've seen a rise in patients seeking specialized periodontal care, especially among adults and seniors in our community," said Dr. Dariene Lazore, owner of Beyond Dental Care. "By enhancing our periodontal services, we’re better positioned to meet those needs with care that’s both thorough and personalized."Periodontal disease, commonly known as gum disease, is linked to several systemic health issues, including heart disease, diabetes, and stroke. By expanding their periodontal therapy services, Beyond Dental Care reinforces its role in promoting whole-body health through comprehensive dental care.Located at 6615 W. Happy Valley Rd Suite B103-104 in Glendale, AZ, Beyond Dental Care provides a full spectrum of services tailored to teens, adults, and seniors. This latest development emphasizes the practice's emphasis on prevention, patient education, and customized treatment planning.For more information about periodontal therapy, or to schedule a consultation, contact Beyond Dental Care at:Phone: 623-267-8088Website: https://beyonddentalcare.com Beyond Dental Care is a private family dental practice in Glendale, AZ, offering comprehensive services for teens, adults, and seniors. The practice serves Upper West Side Phoenix and surrounding areas including North Glendale, Arrowhead Ranch, and North Peoria.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.