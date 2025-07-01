Geezers, Gadgets & Gizmos® Launches to Help Seniors Live Smarter with Tech, Humor, and Heart

Geezers, Gadgets & Gizmos® helps seniors discover age-friendly technology, lifestyle products, and tools to live smarter, safer, and more connected.

WEST HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Garrison Leykam, a nationally recognized author, career coach, and media producer, today announced the launch of Geezers, Gadgets & Gizmos, a new online media brand dedicated to helping older adults and their caregivers discover age-friendly technology and lifestyle products.Combining hands-on product reviews with practical insights and a dash of humor, Geezers, Gadgets & Gizmosis designed to cut through confusion and empower seniors to live smarter, safer, and more connected lives.Geezers, Gadgets & Gizmosis currently available as an interactive blog, with a companion YouTube series set to debut in Summer 2025. Upcoming features will cover products such as:* Senior technology* Mobility devices* Smart home products* Health technology* Independent living tools* Senior safety* Longevity tech* Robotics for seniors* Voice-activated devices* Senior lifestyle products“Technology should be a bridge, not a barrier,” Leykam said. “We want to help older adults and their families make informed choices about the gadgets that can truly improve their lives, while having a little fun in the process.”Garrison Leykam brings decades of media and leadership experience to the project, including a PhD in Marketing, best-selling books, and hosting “Diners” on Connecticut Public Television. His most recent book, Heartstrings Across Miles, was featured in AARP Magazine’s Feb.–March 2025 issue.About Geezers, Gadgets & GizmosGeezers, Gadgets & Gizmosis a media platform dedicated to reviewing senior-friendly technologies, tools, and lifestyle products that empower older adults to live independently and joyfully. Its mission is to break down barriers to technology and encourage active, connected aging.Contact:Garrison LeykamTeam@GeezersGadgetsAndGizmos.com

