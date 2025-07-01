ArcherHall Strengthens Regional Leadership Through Acquisition of R3 Digital Forensics

ArcherHall acquires award-winning R3 Digital Forensics, strengthening service delivery in Texas and supporting continued national growth.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArcherHall, a nationwide provider of digital forensics, eDiscovery, and cybersecurity services to law firms, corporations, and government agencies, is pleased to announce its acquisition of R3 Digital Forensics, a highly regarded digital forensics firm based in Austin, Texas. With this acquisition, ArcherHall continues executing on its national growth strategy to become the premier provider of digital forensics and eDiscovery services.R3 Digital Forensics has built a strong reputation across Texas and beyond, providing expert forensic analysis and investigation services in civil and criminal matters. The firm is a ten-time winner of Texas Lawyer’s “Best of” reader rankings and a member of the publication’s Hall of Fame, reflecting its consistent delivery of high-quality work and client service.“Joining ArcherHall gives us the scale and resources to better support our clients, while staying true to the standards that have made R3 successful,” said Reid Witliff, founder and President of R3 Digital Forensics. “We’re thrilled to be part of a growing national team with shared values and vision.”Clients of R3 will continue to work with the same experienced professionals, now backed by ArcherHall’s national team, enabling faster response times, deeper technical bench strength, and access to a wider array of solutions—including eDiscovery consulting, expanded hosted review solutions, and cybersecurity advisory.“We are excited to welcome the R3 Digital Forensics team to ArcherHall,” said Nicolas Anderson, CEO of ArcherHall. “Their technical excellence, regional leadership, and track record of success enhance our capabilities in Texas and position us for continued growth nationwide. This acquisition marks a strategic step in expanding our presence in key client markets.”R3 Digital Forensics will serve current clients under the ArcherHall brand from their Austin office.Reid Witliff will be joining ArcherHall as a Managing Director, Client Strategy. Co-founder Roy Rector will be joining as a Director of Digital Forensics. Together, the combined team will continue delivering industry-leading forensic expertise with a shared commitment to integrity, responsiveness, and excellence.About ArcherHallArcherHall is a national provider of digital forensics and eDiscovery services to law firms, corporations, and government agencies. The company has served clients across the United States since 1997. Services include cellphone and computer forensics, email forensic analysis, social media collections, cloud data collections, electronic medical record forensics, expert testimony, and eDiscovery for civil and criminal litigation. To learn more about ArcherHall and its services, please visit www.archerhall.com About R3 Digital ForensicsR3 Digital Forensics is an award-winning digital forensics firm with the expertise to quickly identify, recover, preserve, and analyze relevant data to maximize investigative and evidentiary value for our clients. Founded in 2008, R3's team includes former law enforcement professionals and a former Assistant U.S. Attorney and expert on E-Discovery and cyber law. The R3 team has decades of experience examining digital evidence and testifying about the results.

