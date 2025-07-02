Aldridge Construction Expands Expert Home Renovation, Remodeling & ADU Services Across Monterey County, CA

Aldridge Construction Aldridge Kitchen Renovation in Salinas CA

Local home renovation experts and kitchen remodeling specialists extend service coverage inf Monterey, CA to meet growing residential demand.

We’ve seen a significant uptick in local demand for kitchen remodeling and whole-home renovations” — Brian Aldridge

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aldridge Construction, a trusted and locally owned general contracting company, proudly announces the expansion of its expert home renovation kitchen remodeling , and Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) services throughout Monterey County, CA. This strategic growth reflects the company's continued commitment to delivering high-quality craftsmanship and personalized construction solutions tailored to the unique needs of Central Coast homeowners.With headquarters in Salinas, Aldridge Construction has built a strong reputation for excellence across Monterey, Santa Cruz, and San Benito counties. The latest expansion strengthens the company’s presence in Monterey County and broadens access to professional renovation services, including kitchen and bathroom remodels, whole-home upgrades, and the increasingly popular ADU construction Homeowners in Monterey and nearby communities can now benefit from:• Expanded Project Capacity: Increased ability to take on more mid-size to large-scale renovation and ADU projects.• Flexible Scheduling: Enhanced availability, including evening and weekend appointments, to better serve busy clients.• Streamlined Material Sourcing: Stronger relationships with local suppliers ensure efficient timelines and support for the regional economy.• Reinforced Project Oversight: A growing team of skilled project managers guarantees adherence to local codes and consistent construction quality.ADUs, in particular, have seen a surge in demand as California homeowners seek creative ways to expand living space, accommodate family, or generate rental income. Aldridge Construction is responding to this trend with dedicated ADU design-build services that guide clients through the entire process—from permits and planning to construction and final inspection.“We’re seeing more families in Monterey County exploring ADUs as a flexible and valuable addition to their properties,” said Brian Aldridge, Owner of Aldridge Construction. “By expanding our offerings, we’re able to help homeowners enhance their homes’ functionality, value, and energy efficiency while maintaining the quality and care that define our work.”The expansion comes at a time of growing investment in residential upgrades across California. According to the State’s Department of Housing and Community Development, Monterey County saw a 12% increase in residential permit applications over the past year. This trend is driven by:• Aging housing stock in need of modern updates• Greater interest in energy-efficient and code-compliant upgrades• Evolving homeowner needs for multi-use spaces and additional living areasAldridge Construction’s comprehensive approach to renovation ensures clients receive not only beautiful results but also code-compliant, future-ready solutions. Whether homeowners are modernizing a kitchen, building an ADU, or embarking on a full-home transformation, Aldridge Construction brings licensed expertise and a customer-first mindset to every project.Key service areas include:• Kitchen & Bathroom Remodeling: Full-service updates tailored to improve functionality, aesthetics, and home value.• Whole-Home Renovations: Complete home transformations that align with modern living standards.• ADU Construction: Custom accessory dwelling units designed and built to meet California regulations and client needs.• Project Planning & Design: In-house guidance through permits, layouts, materials, and timelines.Clients consistently praise Aldridge Construction for its clear communication, professionalism, and dedication to craftsmanship. With this latest expansion, more Monterey County homeowners will have access to a trusted general contractor that understands local requirements and values long-term client satisfaction.For more information about Aldridge Construction’s expanded renovation, remodeling, and ADU services in Monterey County, or to schedule a free consultation, please contact:Contact:Brian AldridgeOwner, Aldridge ConstructionPhone: 831-682-9788Email: brian@aldridgeconstruction.bizWebsite: https://aldridgeconstruction.biz/ About Aldridge Construction:Aldridge Construction is a licensed and insured general contractor based in Salinas, CA, specializing in high-quality kitchen, bathroom, whole-home, and ADU renovations. Serving Monterey, Santa Cruz, and San Benito counties, the company is known for its client-focused service, expert project management, and commitment to building with integrity and care.

