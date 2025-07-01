Chris Corzo Injury Attorneys to Host 3rd Annual Free Backpack Giveaway with Ice Cream in Gonzales, Louisiana

Corzo Cares: Chris Corzo Injury Attorneys invites Ascension Parish families to its 3rd Annual Free Backpack and Ice Cream Giveaway in Gonzales, LA.

Ascension Parish has always supported us—this is our way of giving back with love, fun, and care for the kids who make this community so special.” — Chris Corzo, Founder of Chris Corzo Injury Attorneys

GONZALES, LA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of its ongoing Corzo Cares community initiative, Chris Corzo Injury Attorneys will host its 3rd Annual Free Backpack and Ice Cream Giveaway on Friday, July 25, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the firm’s Gonzales office: 108 E. Cornerview Rd., Gonzales, LA 70737.This free, family-centered event helps local children gear up for the school year while enjoying a little summer fun. Each child will receive:A free backpackA Corzo Cares t-shirtAll-you-can-eat soft-serve ice creamA Chris Corzo coloring book, crayons, toy car, Kool-Aid, and treatsA chance to meet and take a photo with Chris Corzo“We love to give back. We love our people,” said Chris Corzo, founder of the firm. “Ascension Parish has embraced us from the beginning, and events like this are our way of saying thank you—with joy, care, and something special for every child.”The event is open to families throughout Ascension Parish and surrounding areas. Registration is encouraged to help organizers ensure a smooth experience for all:This event is part of the firm’s ongoing Corzo Cares initiative, which has brought joy to hundreds of Louisiana families through giveaways of bikes, car seats, Stanley cups, cotton candy, restaurant gift cards, and more. Whether through school supplies, holiday gifts, or a shared smile, Chris Corzo Injury Attorneys continues to serve Louisiana communities with compassion—both inside and outside the courtroom.About Chris Corzo Injury Attorneys:Based in Baton Rouge and Gonzales, Chris Corzo Injury Attorneys is a Louisiana personal injury law firm focused on helping car and truck accident victims recover maximum compensation. The firm is dedicated to delivering money, security, peace, and care through excellent client service and community involvement. Their Corzo Cares program reflects a deep commitment to giving back to Louisiana families with compassion and gratitude.

