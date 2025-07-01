Perry Homes I in Buffalo Welcomes First Residents

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that Phase I of Perry Homes in Buffalo’s First Ward has welcomed its first residents. When complete, Phase I will consist of 405 affordable apartments in 27 newly constructed buildings, replacing the dilapidated Commodore Perry Homes public housing development and transforming it into quality, modern, all-electric affordable homes for families. In the past five years, New York State Homes and Community Renewal has created or preserved more than 12,000 affordable homes in Erie County. Perry Homes continues this effort and is part of Governor Hochul’s five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan, which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide.

“It is an honor to welcome the first residents of the new Perry Homes to a place where they can live comfortably and affordably with access to all of the things that make Buffalo and this First Ward neighborhood so special,” Governor Hochul said. “This is a huge milestone as this development begins to take shape and open its doors. This long-anticipated development that replaces an unfortunate symbol of decline is now a symbol of pride and will not only increase the supply of quality housing in Buffalo, but provide countless opportunities for families, businesses, and the entire city to grow and thrive.”

Perry Homes I is the first phase of a multi-phase transformation plan and involves the redevelopment of an 18-acre portion of the existing public housing development site. Once complete, the new Perry Homes will include 405 high-quality apartments, all of which will be affordable to households with incomes at or below 60 percent of the Area Median Income. Of the total units, 284 will be covered under a Section 8 Project-Based Housing Assistance Payment contract administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Office of Multifamily Housing.

The redevelopment will also feature comprehensive on-site amenities, including a centrally-located property management office, maintenance suite, mail and package rooms, two community rooms with a kitchenette, three fitness centers, shared laundry on each floor, and bicycle storage.

Residents will be provided free broadband Internet service and Wi-Fi, and they will also enjoy access to green space and outdoor amenities, such as four playgrounds, each designed to maximize play for children ages 2-12; multiple tree groves; rain gardens to support stormwater management practices; and two outdoor plazas with picnic tables, card tables, benches, and room for gathering and programming.

On-site surface parking, including 30 electric vehicle charging stations, will be accessible across the site for residential tenant use, commercial visitors, and management staff.

Perry Homes I is designed to be a highly efficient, all-electric project meeting Enterprise Green Communities 2020 Plus certification requirements and the U.S. Department of Energy Zero Energy Ready Home Version 1 program. As part of New York State’s Homes and Community Renewal Clean Energy Initiative, the new buildings will have high performance windows, enhanced insulation, a combination of high efficiency building mounted LED lighting to promote safety, and solar panels on each of the three mid-rise buildings. Every apartment will be equipped with inverter-driven air source heat pumps for air conditioning and heating and electric hot water heaters, ENERGY STAR certified dishwashers, refrigerators, washers and dryers, and low-flow plumbing fixtures.

Residents will have easy access to the New York Thruway via I-190 at Louisiana Street and Perry Street. Bus access, which is available along South Park Avenue and Perry Street, provides quick access to downtown and places of employment. There are numerous shopping destinations and healthcare facilities nearby, as well as adult and childcare, a public library, and a community center.

The development team is Pennrose and Bridges Development, Inc., a not-for-profit corporation affiliate of the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority. The Perry Homes redevelopment will use the Federal Housing and Urban Development RAD program to convert the vacant public housing units to Project-Based Rental Assistance.

Financing for the $254 million development includes $21.9 million in tax-exempt bonds, $115.7 million in State and Federal Low Income Tax Credits, and $81 million in subsidy from New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR). Empire State Development provided $5 million in Restore New York funding. Additional funds include: $6 million in BMHA Capital Fund Program; $1.1 million in Buffalo Community Development Block Grants; $5 million in RAD Rehab Assistance Payments; and $1.6 million in Federal 45L tax credits. The all-electric development received $1.4 million through HCR’s Clean Energy Initiative program, created in partnership with NYSERDA.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “When we invest in the transformation of aging public housing complexes like Commodore Perry, we fill residents with hope and pride and inject new life into communities. The families moving in today will soon be joined by hundreds of others, along with businesses that will enrich the First Ward neighborhood and the entire city. We thank Governor Hochul and our local partners for creating the high-quality affordable homes that families deserve.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is dedicated to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. As part of the FY25 Enacted Budget, the Governor secured a landmark agreement to increase New York’s housing supply through new tax incentives, capital funding, and new protections for renters and homeowners. Building on this commitment, the FY26 Enacted Budget includes more than $1.5 billion in new State funding for housing, a Housing Access Voucher pilot program, and new policies to improve affordability for tenants and homebuyers. These measures complement the Governor’s five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan, included in the FY23 Enacted Budget, to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 60,000 homes have been created or preserved to date.

The FY25 and FY26 Enacted Budgets also strengthened the Governor’s Pro-Housing Community Program — which allows certified localities exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. Currently, more than 300 communities have received Pro Housing certification, including the city of Buffalo.