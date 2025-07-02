Loyalty: Ireland’s First Consultancy Dedicated to Subscription Retention

New Cork-based CX consultancy uses behavioural psychology and retention strategies to help subscription businesses reduce churn, and boost revenue fast.

Ireland has 1,500+ subscription businesses haemorrhaging customers, yet no specialists to help them. Loyalty is changing that with psychology-powered retention that stops churn before it happens.” — Cheryl Walsh, Founder of Loyalty

CORK, IRELAND, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loyalty Launches as Ireland’s First Consultancy Focused on Subscription Retention

Cheryl Walsh, former Head of Customer Success at publicly-traded expense management company Expensify, today announced the launch of Loyalty (www.loyalty.cx), Ireland’s first consultancy focused exclusively on helping subscription businesses reduce churn and improve retention.

Recurring revenue businesses in Ireland are losing 25–50% of their customers annually, while customer acquisition costs have risen by 75% since 2019. Despite this, few companies have the in-house expertise to address churn systematically — a gap Loyalty aims to close.

“Ireland has over 1,500 subscription businesses haemorrhaging millions in preventable churn every single year,” said Walsh. “Yet not a single consultancy in the country specialises in subscription retention. That’s a massive problem — and an even bigger opportunity.”

Walsh identified the opportunity after she chose to walk away from her dream job at Expensify, where she helped lead the company from early-stage growth through its successful IPO. What was meant to be downtime quickly turned into discovery, as conversations with SaaS founders at a tech startup event revealed a shared frustration: “Our customers seem happy — and then some just… disappear.”

Loyalty’s approach blends behavioural psychology with hands-on operational experience to help recurring revenue companies act before their customers leave. Unlike software platforms that only track or predict churn, Loyalty builds systems and implements methods that actively prevent it. Services include churn audits, retention system design, and fractional customer success leadership.

“Retention is the most under-leveraged growth strategy in the subscription economy,” Walsh said. “If you’re losing customers every month, growth becomes a treadmill. Loyalty helps companies step off that treadmill and build sustainable momentum.”

The market response has been immediate. Clients signed on before the official launch, and a strategic partnership with SaaStock Dublin — Europe’s leading SaaS conference — is already in place. Walsh reports that Loyalty’s client pipeline is nearly full through the end of 2025.

Based in Cork, Loyalty serves subscription businesses globally with an initial focus on the Irish market. The consultancy targets companies ranging from €1M–€10M in annual recurring revenue, while also helping early-stage startups establish robust retention strategies.

The consultancy is industry-agnostic, working with companies across SaaS, media, fintech, and consumer subscriptions. Companies ready to transform churn into sustainable growth can learn more at www.loyalty.cx.

About Cheryl Walsh

Walsh brings over 20 years of experience across the customer lifecycle, having held roles in sales, marketing, business development, and customer success. At Expensify, she helped scale the company through rapid growth and IPO. Her work now focuses on helping other companies unlock long-term value through retention.



About Loyalty

Loyalty is Ireland’s first consultancy dedicated to helping subscription-based businesses retain more customers and reduce churn. Founded by former Expensify executive Cheryl Walsh, Loyalty combines behavioural psychology and real-world experience to build retention systems that drive growth. The consultancy is based in Cork and serves clients globally.

