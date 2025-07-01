Chelsea C. Caspersen, Owner of A. Caspersen Company Inc., Recognized as a Young Emerging Leader in Greater Akron

Chelsea C. Caspersen, Greater Akron Chamber 30 for the Future Award Recipient

AKRON, OH, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chelsea C. Caspersen, owner of A. Caspersen Company Inc., has been named a recipient of the 2025 30 for the Future Award by the Greater Akron Chamber. The annual award recognizes 30 young professionals, ages 25-39 who demonstrate exceptional leadership and are making an impact on our region.These honorees are recognized as the next generation of leaders who have the energy, vision, and commitment needed to carry Greater Akron into the future. In the workplace and beyond, these trailblazers are driving innovation, championing change, and redefining what leadership looks like.“I’m honored to be recognized alongside such an inspiring group of leaders who are truly making a difference in our community,” stated Chelsea C. Caspersen, owner of A. Caspersen Company Inc. “I’m committed to continuing the work of helping others and improving the place we all call home. This award is not just a reflection of my efforts, but of the incredible team, loyal customers, and supportive community who have been part of this journey.”“The Greater Akron region is fortunate to have such a dynamic and driven group of leaders shaping our future,” said Steve Millard, President and CEO of the Greater Akron Chamber. “This year’s honorees are already making a significant impact within their companies and organizations, and across our broader community. Their leadership, energy, and commitment inspire confidence in the road ahead. We celebrate their accomplishments, and we look forward to supporting their continued growth as they help lead our region’s ongoing vibrancy and success.Honorees are selected based on several criteria, including their professional accomplishments, leadership, and community service. An independent selection committee facilitated by the Greater Akron Chamber selected the 30 finalists from a competitive pool of over 125 leaders, nominated by members of the Greater Akron Chamber, regional profit and non-profit organizations, and the community.To view the full list of honorees and event details, visit the Greater Akron Chamber website About A. Caspersen Company Inc.A. Caspersen Company Inc. is a woman-owned exterior home improvement company based in Stow, Ohio, specializing in roofing, siding, windows, and doors. With over 30 years of trusted service, the company is known for delivering expert craftsmanship, honest guidance, and high-quality products to homeowners throughout Northeast Ohio.For more information, please visit: www.acaspersenco.com

