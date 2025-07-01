House Republican Leadership Statement on Senate Passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.), Speaker Johnson, Whip Emmer, and Chairwoman McClain released the following joint statement after the Senate’s passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill. The House will consider the bill immediately for final passage and put it on President Trump’s desk by the Fourth of July.“The House will work quickly to pass the One Big Beautiful Bill that enacts President Trump’s full America First agenda by the Fourth of July. The American people gave us a clear mandate, and after four years of Democrat failure, we intend to deliver without delay.“Republicans were elected to do exactly what this bill achieves: secure the border, make tax cuts permanent, unleash American energy dominance, restore peace through strength, cut wasteful spending, and return to a government that puts Americans first.“This bill is President Trump’s agenda, and we are making it law. House Republicans are ready to finish the job and put the One Big Beautiful Bill on President Trump’s desk in time for Independence Day.”

