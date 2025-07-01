Brain Computer Interface Market to Become a USD 5,463.00 Million Industry by 2030, Says Allied Market Research

AMR Logo

The growth in the global brain computer interface market is on account of extensive adoption of BCI technology by various gaming industries.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global BCI market is anticipated to reach $5,463.00 million by 2030. The market generated $1,488.00 million in 2020 and will rise at a CAGR of 13.9% during the 2021-2030 period. The report offers a comprehensive study of the growth drivers and opportunities, the competitive landscape of the industry, and the latest market trends.Cyber security threats and ethical issues with respect to BCI systems might create hurdles in the growth of the market. Nonetheless, extensive use of sensor technology in the healthcare sector is estimated to create new avenues for growth in the industry.The global brain computer interface market has been studied across various segments such as component, type, application, and region. By application, the healthcare segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020 with around half of the total market revenue. The smart home control segment, however, is anticipated to have the highest CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period.Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/505 By type, the non-invasive segment held the highest market share in 2020 with around three-fourths of the total share. The invasive segment, on the other hand, is predicted to rise with the highest CAGR of 18.1% in the analysis timeframe.By region, the North America brain computer interface market gathered the highest revenue in 2020 and is set to dominate the market by 2030. The market in Asia-Pacific, however, is expected to be the fastest growing with a CAGR of 16.1% during the 2021-2030 timeframe.The leading companies of the market include Nihon Kohden Corporation, Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc., Emotiv, Inc., Cadwell Laboratories Inc., Cortech Solutions, Inc., Guger Technologies, Integra LifeSciences, NeuroSky, Inc., Natus Medical Incorporated., and OpenBCI. These companies have employed different strategies such as mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, etc. to gain an advantage over their peers in the industry.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/505 About us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.