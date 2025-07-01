Deep Partial-Thickness Thermal Burns Global Market Expecting To Reach $1.76 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, the size of the global deep partial-thickness thermal burns market has surged, growing from $1.18 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $1.28 billion in 2025. This growth, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.5%, is credited to an increasing number of domestic fire accidents and heightened awareness about specialized burn care.

But What Else Has Contributed To The Deep Partial-Thickness Thermal Burns Market 'S Expansion?

Several factors have acted as catalysts for the deep partial-thickness thermal burns market 's surge. A spike in hospitalizations due to thermal injuries, an expanding presence of advanced wound care products, and reinforced government emphasis on burn prevention programs have all made a substantial impact. Looking ahead, the market shows signs of even more growth. The size of the deep partial-thickness thermal burns market is expected to increase to $1.76 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.2%.

What's Driving This Anticipated Growth In The Deep Partial-Thickness Thermal Burns Market?

An expected increase in burn incidence stands as a key driver for this market. Burns occur due to exposure to heat, flames, hot objects, electricity, or chemicals that damage the skin. The rise in incidence is largely due to escalated usage of cooking equipment and open flames in homes, causing more inadvertent fires and contact with hot surfaces, especially in crowded or unsafe living conditions.

Deep partial-thickness thermal burns are managed with advanced treatment products such as specialized wound dressings, skin graft materials, and regenerative therapies. These interventions, designed to enhance healing outcomes, reduce complications, and expedite recovery for patients with severe burns, also help to limit scarring and long-term functional issues.

Which Major Companies Are Operating Currently Within This Evolving Deep Partial-Thickness Thermal Burns Market?

Here are the key industry operators: Smith & Nephew plc, Coloplast A/S, Convatec Group plc, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Hollister Incorporated, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Organogenesis Holdings Inc., MiMedx Group Inc., Kerecis Inc., Vericel Corporation, AlloSource Inc., PolyNovo Limited, Axio Biosolutions Pvt. Ltd., AVITA Medical Inc., MediWound Ltd., Stratatech Corporation, Human BioSciences Inc., RenovaCare Inc., Medcura Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Deep Partial-Thickness Thermal Burns Market?

These major companies are driving innovation and advancements within the deep partial-thickness thermal burns market. For instance, a rising market trend includes non-surgical enzymatic eschar removal technologies to enhance treatment outcomes for both adults and children affected by burns, substituting traditional surgical debridement. Vericel Corporation, a US-based biopharmaceutical firm, obtained FDA approval for a pediatric indication for NexoBrid anacaulase-bcdb for eschar removal in pediatric patients with deep partial-thickness and full-thickness thermal burns in August 2024.

How Is The Deep Partial-Thickness Thermal Burns Market Segmented?

The deep partial-thickness thermal burns market is segmented as follows:

1 By Treatment: Initial Wound Care, Physical And Occupational Therapy, Other Treatments

2 By Burn Type: Fire Burn Injuries, Scald Burn, Hot Objects

3 By Distribution Channel: Direct Tender, Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Other Distribution Channels

4 By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Healthcare, Other End-Users

Subsegments include:

1 By Initial Wound Care: Debridement, Topical Antimicrobial Agents, Dressings And Bandages, Pain Management

2 By Physical And Occupational Therapy: Range Of Motion Exercises, Scar Management, Strengthening Exercises, Activities Of Daily Living ADL Training

3 By Other Treatments: Skin Grafting, Biologic Dressings, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy NPWT, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy HBOT.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Deep Partial-Thickness Thermal Burns Market?

In 2024, North America emerged as the largest sector within the deep partial-thickness thermal burns market. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

