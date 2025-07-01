Precise Property Maintenance Merges with Hotwash LLC to Expand Commercial Services

Precise Property Maintenance has merged with Hotwash LLC to expand pressure washing and exterior cleaning services across Dallas and nearby cities.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Precise Property Maintenance has announced a strategic merger with Hotwash LLC, a Dallas-based pressure washing company with extensive experience in large-scale cleaning projects. The integration significantly expands the scope of available services related to pressure washing and property maintenance. This merger allows Precise Property Maintenance to take on a broader range of exterior cleaning projects across commercial and industrial sectors.Expanded Services Through Company GrowthHotwash LLC is now part of Precise Property Maintenance. Known for its work on commercial buildings, parking garages, and emergency cleanups, Hotwash LLC brings valuable tools and skills to the team. This move expands both companies’ ability to handle larger and more complex projects, especially in parking lot striping and surface cleaning. With more workers, equipment, and services, Precise Property Maintenance is ready to handle new challenges with greater strength.Meeting Bigger Demands for Exterior CleaningMore businesses need large-scale pressure washing and maintenance services. The merger helps meet this rising demand by adding Hotwash LLC’s knowledge and experience to Precise Property Maintenance. The combined team can now handle tall buildings, fast emergency response jobs, and water recovery work more effectively. These services help properties stay clean, safe, and up to standard for public and business use.More Value for Property Managers and OwnersClients now have access to a single provider for a wide range of exterior cleaning and maintenance services. From parking lot striping and pressure washing to emergency cleanup, projects can now be managed with greater efficiency. Former Hotwash LLC customers will continue receiving the services they are familiar with, while also gaining access to expanded solutions available through Precise Property Maintenance.Faster Scheduling and Service Across More LocationsAdding Hotwash LLC’s team and tools means quicker service times and fewer delays. With more workers available, project schedules are easier to manage. The company now covers a larger part of the Dallas-Fort Worth area and nearby cities. During the transition, the Hotwash website will still be active, so current customers can find updates and get help without any confusion.Submit a Review to Support Ongoing Service DevelopmentClient experience remains a priority following the merger. Customer reviews help the company evaluate performance and identify service improvements. Former and current clients of both companies are encouraged to share their experiences by visiting https://www.ppm.us About Precise Property MaintenanceFounded in 2019 in Garland, Texas, Precise Property Maintenance, Inc. has quickly become a trusted provider of commercial parking lot maintenance throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Backed by over a decade of prior industry experience, the company was established with a commitment to delivering reliable service with a strong emphasis on quality, integrity, and customer-focused solutions.Precise Property Maintenance offers a full range of services, including parking lot striping, sealcoating, pressure washing, pavement repair , and more. Each project is approached with attention to detail, open communication, and a flexible mindset tailored to the needs of both small local clients and large commercial operations.Operations extend across several Texas communities, including Murphy, Irving, Rowlett, and surrounding cities. More information about the company, its services, and scheduling can be found at https://www.ppm.us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.