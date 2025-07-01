ZeroV Responds to the Release of Kentucky’s Third Annual Domestic Violence Data Report 

FRANKFORT, KY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kentucky’s Criminal Justice and Statistical Analysis Center’s (CJSAC) released its third annual Domestic Violence Data Report this week. ZeroV, Kentucky’s statewide domestic violence coalition and data project partner, says it is an essential tool for better understanding how many Kentuckians are affected by domestic violence.

“Domestic violence is a public health and safety crisis,” says Angela Yannelli, CEO of ZeroV. “Collecting, analyzing, and utilizing critical domestic violence data is an important first step to creating solutions that will end domestic violence.”

Kentucky’s Domestic Violence Data Report is a first-of-its-kind, collaborative data project that collects domestic violence-related data across state agencies as part of the Commonwealth’s ongoing effort to address domestic violence and intimate partner homicide. Project partners include the Kentucky State Police, the Administrative Office of the Courts, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, and ZeroV.

“This report creates an opportunity for the critical systems that touch survivors’ lives to operate outside their silos of expertise and work in partnership with one another,” says Olivia Spradlin, Policy Lead of ZeroV. “We’re inspired to see the changes this project has helped catalyze in just three short years and how it’s helped these systems work better together.”

This year’s report features domestic violence data from the calendar year 2024. However, Spradlin says it will take more time before meaningful data trends can be measured.

“Ultimately, our goal with this project is to try to determine the causal factors for intimate partner homicide in Kentucky and use this data as a springboard to conduct research into the impact of policy initiatives,” Spradlin says. “We’re only three years into this data project, so we still have a long way to go before we can make any meaningful data conclusions. But what we do know, and what we affirm each year with this project, is that one life harmed by intimate partner violence is one too many, and we’ll continue our work until that number is zero.”

ZeroV will release its best practices and policy recommendations later this year to support ongoing data collection efforts. ZeroV will complete its full review of the report this fall, and publish its list of findings on November 1. The organization released its second set of best practices and policy recommendations in November 2024.

“Domestic violence is a pervasive issue that harms individuals, families, and communities,” Yannelli says. “We owe it to victims, survivors, and all Kentuckians to create more accessible and responsive institutions that provide wrap-around support that intervenes, responds to, and prevents domestic violence.”

Kentuckians experiencing intimate partner violence, or who need help supporting someone experiencing violence, can find a list of ZeroV’s member programs and their hotlines at zerov.org/shelter_programs. People nationwide can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by phone at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), text at 88788, or chat at thehotline.org.

