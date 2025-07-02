From Foster Care to Financial Freedom: Thurman Robinson Announces Memoir Pre-Sale Launch on Amazon, Apple Books, & More

Cover of “From Foster Care to Financial Freedom: My Journey with AI as My Guide” by Thurman Malik Robinson, M.S., REI, Author and Publisher ©

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Thurman Malik Robinson, M.S., acclaimed real estate investor and Chief Financial Officer of Assertively Promoting Philanthropic Services (APPS LLC), announces the pre-sale of his debut memoir, "From Foster Care to Financial Freedom: My Journey with AI as My Guide - Empowering Personal Transformation, Real Estate Investing, and Smart Financial Decisions". The book is now available for pre-order on Amazon, Apple Books, and Lulu, with the Kindle edition releasing July 4, 2025.

Robinson, widely recognized as a “Renovation Rockstar” by Think Realty magazine for his transformative Atlanta property flip, brings a unique perspective to real estate and personal finance. His memoir chronicles his journey from the foster care system in Los Angeles to becoming a successful investor, mentor, and financial educator, blending personal narrative with actionable strategies powered by artificial intelligence.

“AI has changed the way I approach investing and financial planning,” Robinson said. “I wrote this book to show others that no matter where you start, you can achieve financial freedom with the right mindset and tools.”

The memoir details Robinson’s early challenges, his academic achievements at Virginia State University, and his hands-on approach to real estate investing. Readers will find practical advice on leveraging technology for smart financial decisions, as well as inspiration for overcoming adversity. The book is dedicated to his beloved father, Professor Dr. Thurman Robinson Sr., a respected black history professor at Los Angeles Trade Technical College, whose guidance and example shaped Thurman’s commitment to education and service.

In addition to his work in real estate, Robinson serves as CFO and co-founder of APPS LLC, a firm dedicated to providing mobile tax services and financial literacy mentorship to underserved communities in Georgia and Texas. He is also an active mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters, reflecting his commitment to giving back and empowering the next generation.

Robinson’s story and expertise have been featured in Think Realty Magazine, EverybodyWiki, and OKC FOX News. His social impact extends to public speaking, day trading, and supporting local businesses, as seen on his YouTube channel and LinkedIn.

“Giving back is central to my mission,” Robinson added. “I hope this book inspires others to pursue their own path to financial independence.”

The pre-sale of From Foster Care to Financial Freedom is part of a broader campaign to promote financial literacy and personal transformation. The book is available for pre-order for $9.99, with auto-delivery to Kindle devices on July 4, 2025.

For more information, to preorder the book, or to learn about Robinson’s work, visit Amazon, Apple Books, Lulu, or his official website. Support the mission at GoFundMe.

About the Publisher

Beyond his reputation as a “Renovation Rockstar,” Mr. Thurman Malik Robinson, M.S., is known for his innovative approach to real estate design and community revitalization. His Atlanta property flip, featured in Think Realty Magazine, was celebrated not just for its financial turnaround but for its creative kitchen redesign—incorporating sustainable materials and open-concept layouts that have since inspired other investors and homeowners in the region.

Robinson’s leadership extends beyond real estate. He is a proud alumnus of the U.S. Olympic Committee’s FLAME (Finding Leaders Among Minorities Everywhere) program, the Walt Disney College Program in Retail Management, the Wal-Mart Corporate Internship, and the Federal Government’s Student Career Experience Program (SCEP), reflecting his commitment to diversity, leadership, and service. This prestigious program, designed to cultivate future leaders in sports and business, selected Robinson for his vision and impact in both the real estate and entertainment sectors.

A sought-after public speaker, Robinson has delivered keynote addresses and workshops on financial literacy, real estate investing, and the power of AI at industry conferences, universities, and community events nationwide. His engaging style and real-world experience make him a favorite among audiences seeking practical strategies for wealth-building and personal growth.

Robinson’s expertise has also been recognized by local and national media, including features in Think Realty Magazine’s “Best Kitchen Designs” issue and OKC FOX News’ spotlight on Black entrepreneurs making a difference in their communities. He is frequently invited for interviews and panel discussions on topics ranging from smart investing to social impact.

For media inquiries, speaking engagements, or to book Mr. Robinson for interviews and workshops, please contact him directly through his official website or LinkedIn.

