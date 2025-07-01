DOWC Launches 'Fix It Forward' – An Initiative to Cover Car Repair Costs for Customers in Need

Fix It Forward Giveaway

DOWC launches “Fix It Forward,” an initiative that will fund necessary repairs to help customers get back on the road, nominated by participating dealers.

We know that for many people, a reliable vehicle isn’t a luxury – it’s a lifeline. Transportation can make or break someone’s ability to move forward.” — Debra LaMotta, Chief Culture Officer

PARSIPPANY, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a move to support individuals facing financial hardship and vehicle repair challenges, DOWC is proud to announce the launch of “ Fix It Forward ,” a new initiative that will fund necessary repairs to help customers get safely back on the road, nominated by participating dealers.At the heart of this program is a simple but powerful mission: to help people stay mobile and empowered during life’s toughest moments.“We know that for many people, a reliable vehicle isn’t a luxury – it’s a lifeline,” said Debra LaMotta, Chief Culture Officer at DOWC. “Whether it’s getting to work, taking care of family, or making medical appointments, transportation can make or break someone’s ability to move forward. That’s why we created Fix It Forward.”How “Fix It Forward” Works:DOWC invites its network of dealers to nominate one customer who is facing significant financial or personal hardship and cannot afford necessary vehicle repairs. Dealers must provide details about their nominee’s circumstances – beyond just the repair estimate – to help the selection team understand the human side of the situation.The company then selects one nominee on a rolling basis and ensures that the selected customer receives the repairs they need by working directly with the service center to ensure the process is seamless.“We’ve seen firsthand how one unexpected breakdown can derail someone’s stability,” said LaMotta. “This is our way of giving people a lift – literally and figuratively.”A Long-Term Commitment to Giving BackThe Fix It Forward initiative is not a one-time campaign. It’s a long-term commitment, meaning many deserving people each year will receive critical repair assistance – and even more, will have their stories heard and acknowledged.“This isn’t just about fixing cars – it’s about restoring dignity, opportunity, and momentum to people’s lives,” added LaMotta.Dealers are encouraged to nominate new customers regularly, with the understanding that no individual customer can be nominated more than once. Stories are reviewed with empathy and care, and the selection process is guided by the urgency and depth of the need presented.Part of a Larger Initiative: DOWC Cares Fix It Forward is proudly part of DOWC Cares, DOWC’s corporate social responsibility program dedicated to making a meaningful impact in the communities they serve. Through DOWC Cares, the company supports charitable giving, volunteerism, and community-focused initiatives that reflect its core values of empathy, integrity, and service.By launching Fix It Forward under the DOWC Cares umbrella, DOWC reinforces its commitment to not only being a leader in the automotive industry but also a force for good in the lives of everyday people.About DOWCDOWC is a leading automotive F&I provider dedicated to delivering exceptional service and community engagement. We have a deep understanding of the complexities and challenges of the automotive business. We consider F&I to be the key source of revenue in building dealer wealth, and our knowledge in this area extends well beyond product promotion and claims fulfillment. We provide a full suite of obligor and administrator services, as well as top-of-the-line products, technology and training. Comprehensive management services available through our specialty partners enhance the breadth of options we bring to our partnerships. Overall, our proven systems and processes propel your ongoing and ever-increasing success. DOWC continues to drive positive change in the automotive industry.

