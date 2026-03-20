IMG Academy Partners with RALLY Skin to Elevate Student-Athlete Wellness

Partnership underscores a shared belief in holistic development, daily routines, and long-term wellness both on and off the field

We’re honored to partner with IMG Academy and its industry-leading support of student-athlete development.” — Gina Coburn

BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IMG Academy , the world's leading sports education brand, announced a new partnership with RALLY Skin , the performance skincare brand built for the next generation of student-athletes. Entrepreneur Gina Coburn founded RALLY to address the real skincare needs of student-athletes. As IMG Academy’s official face care partner, RALLY will deliver clean, effective products – Face Cleanser, Exfoliating Toner, and Clearing Moisturizer – built for high-performance lifestyles.As part of IMG Academy’s ongoing commitment to continuously elevate and enhance the student-athlete experience, particularly for its growing population of female student-athletes, the partnership underscores a shared belief in holistic development, daily routines, and long-term wellness both on and off the field.“At IMG Academy, we are intentional about partnering with brands that truly understand and support the evolving values of our student-athletes,” said Michael Branch, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at IMG Academy. “RALLY’s dedication to plant-powered ingredients and eco-friendly practices, paired with Gina’s leadership as a female founder, aligns seamlessly with our commitment to enhancing the daily experience of our student-athletes while supporting their performance, confidence, and personal wellness.”“We’re honored to partner with IMG Academy and its industry-leading support of student-athlete development,” said Gina Coburn, founder of RALLY. “We share a belief in the power of sports to build healthy routines and skills that last a lifetime. Becoming IMG Academy’s first official face care partner is a natural alignment, putting RALLY in the hands and on the faces of some of the most performance-driven, routine-focused young athletes in the world.”RALLY was born from the founder’s firsthand experience supporting helmet-sport athletes and active young people facing skin challenges caused by sweat, equipment, and nonstop schedules, with a gender-neutral, youth-driven approach otherwise absent in the traditional beauty space. Built on values of transparency, simplicity, efficacy, and a feel-good experience, RALLY offers dermatologist-recommended, clean formulas designed to keep hardworking skin clear, calm, and game-day ready.Through this partnership, IMG Academy student-athletes and multi-week campers will receive a RALLY essentials bundle featuring a cleanser, toner, and moisturizer. Formulated with a sweat-targeting cleansing complex and antioxidant-rich recovery hydration and packaged in eco-conscious designs that move easily from showers to backpacks to locker rooms, RALLY supports IMG Academy’s commitment to innovative, performance-driven resources that help student-athletes feel confident, prepared, and ready to perform at their best every day.About IMG AcademyIMG Academy is the world's leading sports education brand, providing a holistic education model that empowers student-athletes to win their future, preparing them for college and for life. IMG Academy provides growth opportunities for all student-athletes through an innovative suite of on-campus and online experiences:• Boarding school and camps, via a state-of-the-art campus in Bradenton, Fla.• Online coaching via IMG Academy+, with a focus on personal development through the lens of sport and performance• Online college recruiting, via NCSA and SportsRecruits, providing unmatched college recruiting education and services to student-athletes and their families, club coaches, and event operators, and is the premier service for college coaches.To learn more about IMG Academy and its on-campus and online experiences, visit www.imgacademy.com About RALLYRALLY is a performance skincare brand for active teens and young adults who embrace daily wellness. RALLY’s face products help skin under physical stress feel recovered and resilient. Targeted cleansing helps reduce sweat-induced congestion, while antioxidant-rich botanicals calm friction-related irritation as lightweight hydrators and barrier-supportive lipids balance oil and moisture. Products are made in the U.S. and packaged in post-consumer recycled materials. RALLY was founded in 2022 by Gina Coburn and is based in Washington, DC. www.rallyskin.com @rallyskin on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and Pinterest.ContactsIMGAleeya ClemonsManager, Communications941-962-3431aleeya.clemons@imgacademy.com

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