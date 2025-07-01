King Moore World Brand Launches from a Dream Built on Love, Legacy, and Leadership and Now, a New App

King Moore World The Future King Moore Sitting on top of the World Download King Moore App Now

Born from love, legacy & leadership, King Moore World launches its lifestyle brand globally now with a new app to connect and inspire.

Built on sweat, tears, love, and legacy, King Moore World proves that family hustle creates generational wealth and turns childhood dreams into forever empires.” — The Moore Family

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Moore World Inc. is more than a brand; it’s a celebration of childhood ambition, family unity, and the power of dreaming big. Officially launching this month, the company represents a bold new chapter in the life of 9-year-old King Moore, a rising young entertainer who, alongside his parents, has transformed passion into purpose. Co-founded with his biggest supporters, Verlin and Ivette Moore. King Moore World Inc. is built to inspire the next generation through entertainment, brand partnerships, content development, and youth-focused empowerment.And now, King Moore is entering the tech world. As part of the brand launch, King is officially releasing his mobile app, designed to help fans connect with him like never before. Available on iOS and Android, the King Moore App is free to download and sign up, offering exclusive content, updates, behind-the-scenes access, contests, and giveaways all in one place.“Starting my own company means I can inspire other kids, and also make sure I’m building something real for my future,” says King. With his parents as business partners, the company is rooted in values of creativity, family, leadership, and legacy, all driven by King’s dynamic vision as an artist and entrepreneur.Born in Tampa, FL, and now based in California, King Moore is no stranger to the spotlight. From major commercial campaigns to national talk shows and a standout moment on America’s Got Talent, King’s resume is impressive, but behind every moment is a deeper story of perseverance, vision, and family sacrifice.At just three years old, King told his parents he wanted to become an entertainer, an actor, singer, rapper, model, and dancer. His father, Verlin, aware of the challenges in the entertainment world, asked him to revisit the dream when he turned five. “He remembered. Two years later, he came back with the same dream and even more determination,” Verlin recalls. That determination became the spark that launched a family mission.Ivette Moore left her full-time job to help manage King’s career. From acting classes and vocal training to countless auditions, performances, and travel, the Moore family committed themselves to helping King rise together. “We believed in his dream because he believed in it so deeply,” that it’s all he talked about daily says Ivette.That journey has now culminated in the formation of King Moore World Inc., which King proposed as a way to formalize the family’s efforts and build a legacy together. “Let’s build something together as partners,” he told his parents.King’s accomplishments to date include roles in Cora Bora, The Wild Robot, and CoComelon, national commercial campaigns for AT&T and Toyota, and appearances on the Tamron Hall Show, Portia Bruner Show, and a standout performance on America's Got Talent. He’s toured with That Girl Lay Lay, Young Dylan, Heiress Harris, and Kenan Thompson, and co-hosted with Nick Cannon at the 2025 Honda Battle of the Bands.He also holds the distinction of being the youngest ambassador for the Black College Expo and the youngest child entertainer invited to the White House under the Biden-Harris administration.The launch of the King Moore App marks a major milestone in the brand’s mission to connect, uplift, and engage with fans worldwide. Whether it’s through entertainment, entrepreneurship, or now digital innovation, King Moore World Inc. is a testament to what’s possible when raw talent meets unwavering support and vision. For King, this is just the beginning, but it’s already a legacy in motion.Download the King Moore App today on the App Store or Google Play and join the movement.Download King Moore App: https://app.crowdaa.com/nosw/r.v1/?i=6746084127&a=com.crowdaa.qevtrvtdqg4 Follow the journey: https://linktr.ee/kingmoore1 For media inquiries, interviews, or more information to book King Moore, Verlin & Ivette Moore, please contact: KMW directly at 813-508-2506, Email: info@kingmooreworld.com, or kingmoore.info@gmail.com

