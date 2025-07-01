MRECKTV Secures Distribution Pact With VYRE Network to Premiere Explosive New Gene Deal Interview

Promotional artwork for “So Reckless,” Episode 1 featuring Gene Deal, presented by MRECKTV and premiering exclusively on VYRE Network.

Hip-hop culture hub taps free global streamer reaching 186 countries for world-exclusive sit-down with Diddy’s former bodyguard

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MRECKTV today announced it has signed a multi-picture distribution agreement with VYRE TV , the free, ad-supported streaming platform that serves more than 1.2 million users across 186 countries through its family of niche networks.The first project under the new pact is “ Gene Deal : The Unfiltered Truth,” an in-depth interview in which the legendary former Bad Boy bodyguard shares never-before-heard accounts of the night The Notorious B.I.G. was killed, his years protecting Sean “Diddy” Combs, and the lingering mysteries that still surround ’90s hip-hop’s most infamous tragedies.Exclusive Statement From M. RECK, Founder & CEO, MRECKTV“For years, Gene Deal has been the missing puzzle piece in hip-hop history. We spent months earning his trust, and what he reveals on-camera will rewrite the narrative around Biggie’s murder, Bad Boy security protocols, and Diddy’s behind-the-scenes power moves. Partnering with VYRE TV ensures this interview reaches a global audience without gatekeepers—exactly the way Gene intended.”M. RECK adds that the premiere episode will feature Deal’s first public reaction to recent federal investigations, plus photographic evidence from his personal archive:“Viewers are going to hear why Gene believes that SUV was waiting on the corner, the precise warning he gave Puff that night, and the real reason East-Coast–West-Coast tensions escalated. This is just Part One—there’s much more coming.”Exclusive Statement From Lamar Seay, COO & Co-Founder, VYRE“MRECKTV is a powerhouse in raw, unfiltered urban storytelling, and Gene Deal’s testimony exemplifies the kind of bold voices VYRE was built to amplify. This partnership kicks off a slate of original interviews and docuseries that will live exclusively on our network. Hip-hop fans can expect a steady pipeline of premium, independent content—this is only the beginning.”About Gene DealGene “Big Gene” Deal served as a senior security officer for Bad Boy Entertainment throughout the 1990s. He was a firsthand witness to pivotal events in rap history, including the 1997 shooting of Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace. Deal has since become an outspoken advocate for transparency, challenging long-standing accounts of the era and calling out inaccuracies in mainstream documentaries.About VYRE NetworkLaunched in 2019, VYRE is a free, global streaming platform delivering next-generation movies, series, and live sports through 20+ branded channels available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, iOS, Android, Samsung, LG, Xbox, and the web. Founded by President & CEO David Hill and COO Lamar Seay, the Los Angeles-based network bridges independent creators and mainstream audiences worldwide.About MRECKTVFounded by media entrepreneur M. RECK, MRECKTV is an independent digital content studio and YouTube powerhouse dedicated to hip-hop culture, investigative journalism, and authentic street commentary. With more than 300 million cumulative views, the platform has become a trusted destination for uncensored interviews, industry exposés, and music-centric docuseries.Press release written by Bernadette Giacomazzo, G-Force Marketing & Publicity.

