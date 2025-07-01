Deminor General Counsel Greater China and South East Asia recognised in 2025 Chambers and Partners Rankings

Chambers and Partners 2025 Testimonial on Deminor Litigation Funding General Counsel Greater China and South East Asia Irene Lee Deminor Litigation Funding's Chambers and Partners 2025 Ranked Team Deminor Retains Band 1 Chambers and Partners Europe Ranking and Expands Global Recognition with New Awards

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deminor Litigation Funding is proud to announce that its General Counsel Greater China and South East Asia, Irene Lee , has been recognised by Chambers and Partners in the South-East Asia category in its 2025 rankings.Irene Lee joined Deminor in November 2020 and leads the firm’s activities in Greater China and Southeast Asia from Hong Kong. She focuses on identifying and managing litigation funding opportunities in the region, including court proceedings, arbitration, enforcement actions, and cross-border investment recovery. With over 15 years of experience in complex litigation, arbitration, and financial regulatory work, Irene has advised clients worldwide, particularly from mainland China.Within Deminor, team members have retained individual recognitions from previous years including; Chief Executive Officer Erik Bomans, Chief Investment Officer Charles Demoulin, and Head of Enforcement Alex Marine. In addition, General Counsel David Walker (UK), has also received Chambers and Partners rankings for the first time.Additionally, Deminor Litigation Funding has retained its Band 1 ranking in the Chambers and Partners Ranking for Litigation Support in Europe. The firm has also achieved significant new recognitions across multiple jurisdictions, securing Band 2 for South-East Asia, Band 4 for the UK, and Band 2 for International Arbitration (Global-Wide).This expanded recognition reflects Deminor's evolution from its 1990 founding to a global litigation funding pioneer with 9 international offices spanning 23 jurisdictions. Retaining Band 1 status in Europe whilst securing new rankings across additional jurisdictions demonstrates both the firm's international expansion strategy and exceptional track record. With a diverse team of 19 nationalities speaking 22 languages, Deminor delivers specialised expertise across arbitration, enforcement, intellectual property, competition, investments, tax, and corporate disputes worldwide.Chambers and Partners, renowned for its comprehensive and independent research into the legal market, awarded these rankings following an extensive evaluation process. The assessment examined Deminor's track record of success, the diversity of its investment portfolio, its contribution to advancing the litigation funding industry, and most importantly, direct feedback from clients.In past years, market commentators have noted that "Deminor is probably the most structured litigation funder in Europe.” Further comments highlighted that "Deminor have shown a high capacity to handle complex issues, both from a legislative and regulatory perspective, as well as from an operational and management perspective." Additionally, as Deminor takes pride in its global presence and diverse team, it has also been said, "Deminor has an impressive portfolio of well-experienced legal experts, financial analysts and litigation strategists. They have people spanning over multiple jurisdictions. This allows them to take on and assess complex international matters."Erik Bomans, Chief Executive Officer at Deminor, expressed pride in the achievement: "Retaining our Band 1 ranking in Europe while simultaneously achieving recognition across South-East Asia, the UK, and global arbitration markets represents a defining moment for Deminor and validates our strategy of becoming a truly global litigation funding service provider. What makes this multi-jurisdictional recognition from Chambers and Partners particularly meaningful is that it reflects direct feedback from the clients we serve; their voices carry the greatest weight in these rankings, and their confidence in our ability to handle the most complex matters across diverse legal systems drives everything we do. As we expand internationally, our mission remains unchanged: democratising access to justice by providing the financial backbone that allows meritorious claims to be pursued on a global scale."Deminor has been instrumental in supporting numerous high-profile and impactful cases, providing financial backing and strategic expertise to clients seeking justice. This recognition by Chambers and Partners not only validates Deminor's approach but also encourages the company to further enhance its services and expand its reach in the litigation funding landscape.About Deminor:Founded in 1990, Deminor is a Band 1 Chambers and Partners international litigation funder with offices in Brussels, London, Hamburg, New York, Hong Kong, Madrid, Milan, Stockholm and Luxembourg. Deminor’s name, derived from the French ‘défense des minoritaires’ (defense of the minorities) reflects its original commitment to the pursuit of good causes and its determination to restore justice for clients.

