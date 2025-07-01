Deminor Litigation Funding Chief Investment Officer recognised in 2025 Chambers and Partners Ranking

Chambers and Partners 2025 Testimonial for Deminor Litigation Funding Chief Investment Officer Charles Demoulin Deminor Litigation Funding's Chambers and Partners 2025 Ranked Team Deminor Retains Band 1 Chambers and Partners Europe Ranking and Expands Global Recognition with New Awards

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deminor Litigation Funding is proud to announce that its Chief Investment Officer Charles Demoulin , has retained his ranking in Chambers and Partners in the Europe-wide category for Litigation Funding.Charles Demoulin is the Chief Investment Officer (“CIO”) of Deminor and the executive director in charge of the Private Antitrust Litigation department. Charles joined Deminor in 1999 and became partner in 2008. As CIO, he chairs the Investment Committee taking decisions on funding opportunities and monitors the case assessment review process. Charles is a director of the recently incorporated European Litigation Funders Association (ELFA), the not-for-profit association that represents the interests of Europe-based litigation funders.Alongside Charles, other Deminor team members have also retained individual recognitions including Chief Executive Officer Erik Bomans, and Head of Enforcement Alex Marine. In addition, General Counsel Irene Lee (Greater China and South East Asia), and General Counsel David Walker (UK) have also received Chambers and Partners rankings for the first time.Additionally, Deminor Litigation Funding has retained its Band 1 ranking in the Chambers and Partners Ranking for Litigation Support in Europe. The firm has also achieved significant new recognitions across multiple jurisdictions, securing Band 2 for South-East Asia, Band 4 for the UK, and Band 2 for International Arbitration (Global-Wide).This expanded recognition reflects Deminor's evolution from its 1990 founding to a global litigation funding pioneer with 9 international offices spanning 23 jurisdictions. Retaining Band 1 status in Europe whilst securing new rankings across additional jurisdictions demonstrates both the firm's international expansion strategy and exceptional track record. With a diverse team of 19 nationalities speaking 22 languages, Deminor delivers specialised expertise across arbitration, enforcement, intellectual property, competition, investments, tax, and corporate disputes worldwide.Chambers and Partners, renowned for its comprehensive and independent research into the legal market, awarded these rankings following an extensive evaluation process. The assessment examined Deminor's track record of success, the diversity of its investment portfolio, its contribution to advancing the litigation funding industry, and most importantly, direct feedback from clients.In past years, market commentators have noted that "Deminor is probably the most structured litigation funder in Europe.” Further comments highlighted that "Deminor have shown a high capacity to handle complex issues, both from a legislative and regulatory perspective, as well as from an operational and management perspective." Additionally, as Deminor takes pride in its global presence and diverse team, it has also been said, "Deminor has an impressive portfolio of well-experienced legal experts, financial analysts and litigation strategists. They have people spanning over multiple jurisdictions. This allows them to take on and assess complex international matters."Erik Bomans, Chief Executive Officer at Deminor, expressed pride in the achievement: "Retaining our Band 1 ranking in Europe while simultaneously achieving recognition across South-East Asia, the UK, and global arbitration markets represents a defining moment for Deminor and validates our strategy of becoming a truly global litigation funding service provider. What makes this multi-jurisdictional recognition from Chambers and Partners particularly meaningful is that it reflects direct feedback from the clients we serve; their voices carry the greatest weight in these rankings, and their confidence in our ability to handle the most complex matters across diverse legal systems drives everything we do. As we expand internationally, our mission remains unchanged: democratising access to justice by providing the financial backbone that allows meritorious claims to be pursued on a global scale."Deminor has been instrumental in supporting numerous high-profile and impactful cases, providing financial backing and strategic expertise to clients seeking justice. This recognition by Chambers and Partners not only validates Deminor's approach but also encourages the company to further enhance its services and expand its reach in the litigation funding landscape.About Deminor:Founded in 1990, Deminor is a Band 1 Chambers and Partners international litigation funder with offices in Brussels, London, Hamburg, New York, Hong Kong, Madrid, Milan, Stockholm and Luxembourg. Deminor’s name, derived from the French ‘défense des minoritaires’ (defense of the minorities) reflects its original commitment to the pursuit of good causes and its determination to restore justice for clients.

