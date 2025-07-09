Surprise Human Service & Community Vitality Completed Autism Training, Joins Global Network of Certified Autism Centers™

By undergoing this additional autism-specific training, through IBCCES, our team is now better equipped to provide services and experiences to all residents of Surprise.” — Seth Dyson, department director

SURPRISE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly presents the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation to the City of Surprise Human Service & Community Vitality (HSCV) Department. To earn this credential, at least 80% of staff completed autism and sensory training to enhance their understanding of best practices and skills to include and support autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

“Our organization is proud to be designated as a Certified Autism Center™. This designation was earned through our staff’s commitment to learning best practices when assisting autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals,” says Seth Dyson, department director of the City of Surprise Human Service & Community Vitality. “By undergoing this additional autism-specific training, through IBCCES, our team is now better equipped to provide services and experiences to all residents of Surprise.”

In addition to training and certification, the department also offers other accommodations to enhance inclusivity. In partnership with RISE Services, Inc., sensory tents are available at all citywide special events hosted by HSCV. Membership to the senior center is available to independent adults with disabilities. In addition, the congregate meal program is available to individuals aged 50-59 with proof of disability.

“Completing autism training and receiving the Certified Autism Center™ credential is a testament to the Surprise Human Service & Community Vitality’s ongoing work to include every person in the community, especially autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals. We are proud to welcome them to the network of Certified Autism Centers™ around the world,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Human Service & Community Vitality will be featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

About Surprise Human Service & Community Vitality Department

The City of Surprise Human Service & Community Vitality (HSCV) Department serves the community by helping to provide and coordinate an array of social services to meet both short- and long-term needs. It is driven by a mission to enrich the quality of life and instill hope in the community by promoting the stability of individuals and families, fostering innovative programs and building strong partnerships. Learn more at surpriseaz.gov/HSCV.



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and CertifiedAutismCenter.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.



