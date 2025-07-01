2025/26 Delaware Hunting and Trapping Guide Now Available

DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife Details Changes Made to Regs,

Including New Requirements for Hunters Under 21 Years of Age

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today that the 2025/26 Delaware Hunting and Trapping Guide will be available starting this week from recreational license agents throughout the state, at the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife licensing office in the Richardson & Robbins Building located at 89 Kings Highway in Dover, DE 19901, and online via the DNREC website. The hunting and trapping guide is free and often is picked up by hunters when they buy Delaware hunting licenses for the 2025/26 seasons that also go on sale July 1.

The guide lists season dates for the 2025/26 hunting and trapping seasons, as well as a summary of Delaware laws and regulations for legal harvest of game animals and gamebirds. Several changes related to hunting and trapping have been made in advance of the upcoming season. Significant changes include new requirements for hunters under 21 years of age and allowable hunting methods for resident Canada Geese. Both changes are explained in the guide.

Hunters and trappers can also find information in the guide on licensing/permit requirements, including the hunting and trapping license fee structure, and information about the annual Conservation Access Pass to be used other outdoor recreation on state wildlife areas. Public land hunting opportunities, hunting and trapping classes offered by the DNREC Hunter Education Program, and other helpful hunting, trapping, and wildlife information are also included in the guide.

Hunting licenses and Delaware waterfowl stamps can be purchased online, at the licensing desk in DNREC’s Richardson & Robbins Building, 89 Kings Highway, Dover, DE 19901, and from license agents statewide. Participating agents can found at de.gov/LicenseAgents. Hunting licenses can also be purchased online from Digital DNREC. For more information about Delaware hunting licenses, call the DNREC Recreational Licensing Office at 302-739-9918.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife conserves and manages Delaware’s fish and wildlife and their habitats, and provides fishing, hunting, wildlife viewing and boating access on nearly 68,000 acres of public land owned or managed by the Division of Fish and Wildlife. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter), Bluesky or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov

###