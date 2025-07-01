Ship A Car, Inc. Now Offers Live Vehicle Tracking — Available Upon Request

Ship A Car, Inc.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ship A Car, Inc., a nationwide leader in vehicle transport services, is excited to announce the launch of its new Live Tracking System, now available to customers upon request. This optional service allows clients to track their vehicle in real time throughout its entire transport journey at no extra cost.

With this feature, Ship A Car, Inc. continues to raise the bar for customer experience in the auto transport industry. The live tracking system offers peace of mind to those who want up-to-the-minute updates and enhanced visibility — all accessible via phone, tablet, or desktop.

Ship A Car, Inc. recognizes the growing demand for greater transparency and control in vehicle transport. By offering live tracking upon request, the company empowers customers to stay fully informed from pickup to delivery—without compromising on simplicity or affordability.

Live tracking includes:

GPS-based real-time location updates

Estimated time of arrival (ETA)

Easy-to-use map interface



Customers can request live tracking when booking their vehicle shipment. This service is available for most vehicle transport types and routes.

To request live tracking for your next vehicle shipment or to learn more about our nationwide car shipping services, visit www.shipacarinc.com or call (866) 821-4555.

About Ship A Car, Inc.

Ship A Car, Inc. is a top-rated, family-owned vehicle shipping brokerage that provides secure, fully insured transport services nationwide. From personal vehicles and motorcycles to heavy equipment and specialty shipments, SAC offers door-to-door delivery, dedicated coordination, and industry-leading customer service — now with live tracking available upon request.

