Memphis Law Firm Accepting Hair Relaxer Cancer Lawsuits from Women Diagnosed with Uterine or Ovarian Cancer

Hair relaxer treatments have been connected to reproductive cancers. Now many women want justice.

Darrell Castle & Associates is now investigating hair relaxer cancer claims for Memphis women harmed by dangerous chemical straighteners.

This isn't just about cancer. It’s about dignity. It’s about making sure women know they matter, and their pain matters. And we’re going to make sure they’re heard.” — Darrell Castle

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The award-winning personal injury firm Darrell Castle & Associates is now accepting new clients for lawsuits related to chemical hair relaxers and their link to uterine, endometrial, and ovarian cancer. Women in Memphis who used hair relaxers regularly and later developed one of these cancers may be eligible for significant compensation.

A growing body of research – including a 2022 study from the National Institutes of Health – has shown that women who use chemical straighteners at least four times per year face more than twice the risk of uterine cancer compared to non-users. The lawsuits allege that companies like L’Oréal, Revlon, Strength of Nature, and others failed to warn consumers about these dangers, despite marketing their products heavily to women of color.

“These are severe prices for women to pay who just wanted to look better for their loved ones,” said founding attorney Darrell Castle, who has represented Memphis injury victims for over 30 years. “Black women have been targeted by beauty marketing for decades. They were never told these products could put their lives at risk. Now they’re paying the price for corporate silence.”

Darrell Castle & Associates is investigating cases involving the following products:

Just for Me™, Dark and Lovely, Soft & Beautiful, Motions, Olive Oil Girls, and any lye or no-lye relaxers from any brand.

To qualify, potential clients must be female, must have used the product regularly for at least two years, and must have been diagnosed with uterine, endometrial, or ovarian cancer. While each case is different, the firm notes that in many states, including Tennessee, lawsuits must be filed within one year of when the victim first discovered the possible link between their cancer and hair relaxer use.

“These companies never warned women of the dangers. But we intend to make sure they answer for what they’ve done,” Castle said. “We’re ready to fight for the women of Memphis just like we’ve done in major cases against Big Pharma and other powerful corporations. This isn't just about cancer. It’s about dignity. It’s about making sure women know they matter, and their pain matters. And we’re going to make sure they’re heard.”

Hair relaxers often contain formaldehyde, phthalates, parabens, and other chemicals known to disrupt hormones. When these products are applied to the scalp, it often results in burns or abrasions. These toxins can then enter the body and interfere with reproductive organs, potentially causing cancer over time. In some cases, women were diagnosed at very young ages, lost the ability to have children, and even faced death.

The lawsuits have been consolidated into a federal Multidistrict Litigation (MDL 3060) in Illinois, where early discovery is underway. As evidence mounts and trial dates are set, individual payouts may increase for early filers. Darrell Castle & Associates is urging affected women not to delay, as valuable evidence – including medical records, product proof, and witness testimony – can fade quickly.

“There’s nothing easy about these cases,” Castle said. “But we’ve seen it before. We’ve stood up to billion-dollar corporations and won. Now we’re standing up for women who were never given the truth.”

For a free, confidential consultation, women who believe they may have a claim can contact Darrell Castle & Associates at (901) 327-2100 or visit darrellcastle.com. The firm charges no fees unless and until they win compensation on the client’s behalf.

Legal Disclaimer:

