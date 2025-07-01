University of Liverpool donates iconic exhibits to support the XJTLU Museum in Taicang

The University of Liverpool’s Libraries, Museums and Galleries (LMG) in the UK have recently donated a collection of distinctive exhibits to the Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University Museum, enhancing the Museum’s international collection and supporting the development of its new venue in Taicang.

According to Joanne Fitton, Deputy Director of LMG, the donated pieces were carefully selected through discussions between the two institutions and reflect both historical significance and the cultural spirit of Liverpool. Among the highlights are a University of Liverpool crest flag and a signed Liverpool Football Club jersey.

University of Liverpool crest flag (left) and Signed Liverpool FC home jersey from the 2019/20 Premier League championship season

Bearing the University of Liverpool’s signature colours, the flag stands as a testament to the long and rich tradition of British higher education.

The jersey, signed by players from Liverpool Football Club’s 2019/20 Premier League-winning season, represents the city’s sporting spirit and the strong connection between the two universities.

The XJTLU Museum in Taicang, located within the XJTLU Entrepreneur College (Taicang), is currently under construction. These items will become a key part of its permanent exhibition once the venue opens.

Dr Matt Greenhall, Director of LMG, says: “These objects are symbolic of the history of the University of Liverpool and its place within a proud city and vibrant global community. We look forward to inspiring the next generation to reflect on the intersection of global and local cultures through joint exhibitions with XJTLU.”

XJTLU Museum Curator Xu Xin noted that the donation enriches the museum’s international holdings. Moving forward, the two institutions will explore the “Museum+” model to deepen collaboration in joint curation, academic research, and educational programmes.

Together, they aim to build a vibrant platform for cultural exchange between China and the UK while amplifying the international presence of XJTLU’s unique cultural identity.

Text and photos courtesy of XJTLU Museum

Edited by Precious Chibeze and Catherine Diamond