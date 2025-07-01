Free Community College for In-Demand Fields

Governor Kathy Hochul today launched New York’s free community college program for SUNY and CUNY students as part of her fight to lower costs for New Yorkers and make education more affordable. Starting this fall through SUNY and CUNY Reconnect, New York State will cover tuition, fees, books and supplies for community college students ages 25-55 pursuing select associate degrees in high-demand occupations.

“The cost of pursuing a degree should never be a barrier for New Yorkers — that’s why we’re opening the doors of opportunity at SUNY and CUNY so that students can achieve their dreams,” Governor Hochul said. “I’m fighting to make education more affordable and accessible, and the Reconnect program will continue to pave the way forward for students as they enter our State’s future workforce.”

As part of Governor Hochul’s 2025 State of the State address, free community college for adults in high-demand fields builds on her legacy of ensuring that all New Yorkers have access to a world-class and affordable education.

For the four million working-age adults in New York who do not already have a college degree or credential, the free community college program for adult students provides a valuable education at SUNY and CUNY campuses, with tuition, fees, books and supplies all covered after applicable financial aid. In addition, eligible students will have access to advising and support.

New York State has stepped up as a national leader in many emerging industries such as semiconductor and advanced manufacturing, renewable energy and AI. As a result of these investments, many of the new jobs available in New York will require workers with a degree or credential to fill these specialized positions. The SUNY and CUNY Reconnect programs will help connect eligible New Yorkers to these job opportunities.

In order to be eligible for the program, students will enroll in high-demand fields including:

Advanced manufacturing

Artificial Intelligence

Cybersecurity

Engineering

Technology

Nursing and allied health fields

Green and renewable energy

Pathways to teaching in shortage areas

In order to ensure that students have the tools they need to succeed, the program includes funding for SUNY and CUNY to support retention through wrap-around supports such as academic advising and student success coaching. In addition, it also includes funding to support marketing for effective outreach for the program.

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “The Governor’s free community college initiative will help empower eligible New Yorkers to achieve their full potential and move our state economy forward. By implementing SUNY Reconnect, campuses throughout New York have already seen promising interest and enthusiasm from adult learner students ready to seize this opportunity. We appreciate the strong support from Governor Hochul and the State Legislature to ensure New Yorkers receive the world-class education and job training opportunities they deserve, on the path to upward mobility and career advancement.”

CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez said, “Talent is abundant across our city—but access to opportunity must be intentional and inclusive. I’m grateful to Gov. Hochul and the state legislature for addressing this challenge by removing financial barriers for eligible adults to earn associate degrees in high-demand fields at CUNY’s community colleges.”

State Senator Toby Ann Stavisky said, “Everyone's educational journey is different. Sometimes the path has hurdles and challenges. This initiative will enable students between the ages of 25 to 55 to complete their journey. It also expands workforce development in high demand fields. As a result, everyone benefits.”

State Senator Sean Ryan said, “SUNY Reconnect is a creative way to promote economic development while empowering more New Yorkers to pursue careers in fields with plenty of stable, good-paying jobs. This program builds on our public universities' history of helping build New York's middle class and will create the highly skilled workforce needed to position New York as a leader in emerging industries.”

Assemblymember Al Stirpe said, “Developing a workforce in these high demand fields is an essential part of the equation when it comes to driving New York’s advanced manufacturing and semiconductor industries forward. By providing sweeping supports for adult students, this program has the potential to change lives. It removes economic barriers and makes these specialized positions accessible to those aspiring to start a career. It not only empowers SUNY and CUNY students to realize their potential, but it also helps construct a future-ready workforce that will support New York’s emerging economic leadership in a technology-driven world.”

Assemblymember Michaelle Solages said, “For far too long, the cost of higher education has blocked working-class New Yorkers from reaching their full potential. That is why the free SUNY and CUNY community college program is so transformative. It will not only prepare New Yorkers for high-demand careers but also attract new employers and fuel economic growth across the state. I fully support this initiative and look forward to seeing it change lives, strengthen families, and build a more inclusive and resilient New York.”

Assemblymember Chantel Jackson said, “This is a game-changer for New Yorkers who thought higher education was out of reach. By removing financial barriers and investing in our adult learners, Governor Hochul is helping to build a stronger, more inclusive workforce. I’m proud to support the SUNY and CUNY Reconnect initiative, which will open doors for thousands of students across our state and create real pathways to economic mobility.”

New York City Council Member Eric Dinowitz said, “While our federal government continues to divest from the people and institutions that make our country thrive, Governor Hochul is showing what real leadership looks like—making smart, meaningful investments in New York’s future. This bold initiative removes financial barriers for thousands of adult learners, connects them to high-demand careers, and strengthens our workforce in critical sectors, creating a stronger New York. As a proud CUNY and SUNY graduate and chair of the NYC City Council’s Committee on Higher Education, I applaud the Governor for expanding access to opportunity and continuing to build pathways to economic mobility for working New Yorkers.”

Governor Hochul’s program will significantly expand the reach and impact of CUNY Reconnect, which launched in 2022. As of fall 2024, CUNY Reconnect has supported over 40,000 New Yorkers in their efforts to return to college. Drawing from the proven strategies of outreach, re-enrollment and support services that made Reconnect successful, the governor’s program expands this work by providing tuition-free pathways specifically aligned with labor market needs.

SUNY Reconnect, launching in fall 2025, will help empower New Yorkers and serve as a powerful engine of upward mobility for hard-working adults. Through SUNY Reconnect, community colleges will hold information sessions this summer to assist all who are interested in eligible degree programs. Information can also be found here.